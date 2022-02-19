Before Africans were brutalized and forcefully taken to Arab countries, the Caribbean, and America there was another class of people in America treated comparably. There is no way to minimize the horror suffered by African slaves who were dehumanized. It was a tragic despicable wrong.
The other class was the Europeans who came to America as “indentured servants.” They first arrived in America in the decade following the settlement of Jamestown by the Virginia Company in 1607. The idea of indentured servitude was born of a need for cheap labor. The earliest settlers soon realized that they had lots of land to care for, but no one to care for it.
Only a small minority of European migrants could afford to pay for their passage to the Americas. They gained passage by signing contracts, or “indentures,” committing themselves to work for a fixed number of years as repayment.
Indentured servitude refers to a contract between two individuals, in which one person worked not for money, but to repay an indenture, or loan, within a set time period. In return their passage to America was provided.
Upon arrival in America merchants sold these contracts to colonists. Most often this resulted in them being brutalized and enslaved. They were the property of their masters. Indentured servants could be sold, loaned, or inherited, during the duration of their contract terms. They suffered the indignity of being sold like cattle in markets.
Once in America there was no way they could chose their master or negotiate where they would serve and under what terms.
It is estimated that between half and three quarters of European immigrants arriving in the colonies during this time came as indentured servants, chattel.
Indentured servants were frequently overworked, especially on the Southern plantations during planting and harvesting season. Corporal punishment of indentured servants was expected for rule infractions, but some servants were beaten so severely they later died. Many servants were disfigured or disabled.
If indentured servants ran away to escape their horrible conditions, they could be punished with additional time added on to their contracts.
Indentured servants did not get paid. In exchange for their labor, they received nominal food and meager board. Their status was minimal.
Many indentured servants in the British colonies were working-class white immigrants from the British Isles, including thousands of Irish people.
When indentured servant worked out their contract they either returned to the country from which they came or moved to a different colony where they could get a job and work for pay. Often they were given 40 acres where they worked and sold produce and products they grew or made. Some had trades in their country of origin and used them to well as free workers. There was no government subsidies. They were on their own. Generally they became productive workers and leaders.
Later landowners turned to African slaves as a more profitable and ever-renewable source of labor and the shift from indentured servants to racial slavery had begun.
This is a class of slaves without a holiday or occasion to note their servitude in helping develop America. Revisionist historians have written these slaves from our national history. They are America’s forgotten Caucasian slaves.
Having begun in 1620 it lasted until its abolition in 1917, 54 years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.
