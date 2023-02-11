Karl Marx fomented revolution in Russia and established Communism by fostering conflict between classes: proletariat (wage laborers) and the bourgeoisie (employers of wage earners). It resulted in class warfare.
In America race, not class, is designed to be the dividing factor. Critical Race Theory is (CRT) the program designed to do so. Many proponents of CRT don’t fully understand its intended end.
The movement has made significant progress in government agencies, teacher training programs, human resource departments, the military, and public schools.
Coming to realize the title Critical Race Theory (CDT) has gotten a bad name in certain quarters it has resorted to euphemisms such as: “social justice,” “culturally responsive teaching,” “diversity,” and “inclusion.”
When free to do so, it teaches “all whites are intrinsically oppressors,” and “white teachers are guilty of spiritual murder of black children.” Opponents are said to be “acting out of anger, guilt, shame,” or “are defensive.” Dissenters are instructed to accept their “complicity in white supremacy.” I don’t because I am not.
Where practiced first-graders are divided into “oppressors” and “oppressed.” It teaches “all white people play a part in perpetuating systematic racism.” Its teachIngs teach our children to hate each other. Government workers, managers and workers in corporate America, and military personnel are being taught this philosophy.
Skip ahead a bit. Their advocacy is America should ultimately overthrow its Constitution and way of life. More reform is better, but no reform is enough. There is always more strife causing demands. CRT is divisive and is intended to be. It is intended to push, push, push, until there is push-back. The push-back is designed to be either acquiescence or conflict. In Russia that push-back resulted in the overthrow of the government and a Communist takeover.
In many areas people of all races are opposing CRT when they become aware of the intended end. Immigrants from Communist and/or Socialist countries strongly oppose it. They remember their gulags, mock trials, executions, and mass starvation.
Racial harmony should be the objective of every citizen.
When Jesus was asked what the greatest commandment was, He chose from 613 laws of the day and said, “And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength." This is the first commandment. And the second, like it, is this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.”
We can love others without agreeing with all for which they stand - - - and I do.
If such love is shown there is no class conflict. A simple aspect of this truth is this. In loving yourself you want the best for yourself. That same regard should be shown others.
