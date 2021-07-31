There are 193 countries in the world, if you don’t like America, go to another. The choices for you to select from are numerous.
It is OK to dislike a country, we all have preferences. Dislike it, but don’t disrespect or degrade it.
Keep in mind that if you do choose another country it is entirely possible you will be imprisoned or executed if you do trash it. Just to try your potential new home country, go there and defame or debase it.
I saw a bumper sticker a long time ago that says a lot though not using good grammar: “America: she ain’t perfect, but we ain’t through with her yet.” In working to improve a country you don’t do it by tearing it down, you do it by building it up.
If your mama didn’t teach you to be positive, not negative, it is a good thing to learn and conform to.
No one likes everything about America. However, some people act like there is nothing to like about it. Save and savor the good. Don’t destroy the house to get rid of a mouse.
If America is so bad, why do 62,700,000 visitors legally visit every year. Studies show immigrants chose to come for various reasons, such as to live in freedom, to practice their religion freely, to escape poverty or oppression, and to make better lives for themselves and their children. Sounds good. Don’t knock it.
If America is so bad why are thousands pouring across our borders illegally to get in? If you don’t like America, move to one of the countries from which they are coming. Go there and try to get a good job. Check out their supermarkets, if they have one. Consider their sanitation and hygiene. What are their schools and hospitals like? See how your search for housing goes. What diversity is there? How will people there regard you? What liberty will you have to loot, burn, and pillage communities? Try to apply for federal aid, even food supplement. If you become ill or injured, check into a medical clinic or hospital and enjoy the treatment. If you have children you will surely be interested in their educational system. Be sure to check their internet.
So you don’t like America. Well, a large segment of Americans aren’t exactly doing back-flips of joy over you. Some would applaud your exodus.
Allegedly God responded to a critic who said he could make a better world than this, “That is exactly what I expect you to do.”
You don’t do that by disregarding civility, denying all that is good, and besmearing our total society publically.
Yours is not the only opinion regarding America. Some of us, actually a lot of us, love it. Some who are no longer with us, having given their lives in defense of her, loved her. Others gave parts of their body and/or their sanity as proof of their love.
Don’t start a forest fire to get rid of a squirrel.
Try to start a conversation with a local about what you dislike about your new country. As
a matter of fact, try to find a public forum where you can express your venom. Be specific, go to a town hall meeting and try your ranting expertise.
“Let’s sing and pray regarding America, “...and crown thy good with brotherhood....” Let’s help Him do it. That brotherhood thing sounds good.
