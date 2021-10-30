It may seem early to write about Christmas giving. Not really, because it is proper to plan to whom, or what and how much to give. Most persons have a gift list that includes a few friends and family members. Most of these are on an “exchange gift” list. That is good, but it is even more joyous to give expecting nothing in return. Find such a cause and experience the true joy of giving. Include a cause bigger than you to which to give.
Suppose you believe in Cause A, an organization with which you have shared values to which you intend to give your discretionary funds. However, you are persuaded to give to the more popular Cause B, an organization with values you don’t share. If you don’t give to Cause A it is highly unlikely people with Cause B values are not likely to give to your Cause A. Hence Cause A goes without support while you give to a cause in which you don’t believe.
In considering a cause to which to give always note the cost of operating the cause and what per cent of your gift goes to operation. There are some causes that require more for operation than goes to the cause.
We have found a cause where 100% goes to the cause without any operating expense taken out. 100% of the gift goes directly to help people in need. How is this possible? It is possible because the fund is supported by a fixed endowment.
There are many good cause worthy of support. Choose one or some and plan now what to give. The one we have chosen is called Mission Dignity. It supports retired former pastors or their widows. These are ministers who have served small churches all their lives on a subsistence salary with nothing provided for retirement. There are 2,400 such recipients, 60% are widows. One out of four is a pastor’s widow over 85 years of age.
Individuals can qualify to receive $225 a month and couples $300. This year $8.5 million will go to Mission Dignity. For those who have served 25 or more years with an income below the poverty level the amounts can be raised to $450 a month for a person and $600 for a couple.
For some the need is compounded by the recipients having lived in church provided houses, and are now trying to fund their own housing.
It cannot be said these people have been in ministry for the money. Rather than seeing ministries unprovided these have lived on an income below the poverty level.
Most persons living in urban areas are not aware such a critical need exists.
I have seen comments by some recipients that indicate the legitimacy of needs. Such comment as, “Without the Mission Dignity gift I could not have afforded my medicine this month,” and “Without the gift I would not have had a Christmas dinner.” They have given so much, we delight to give to them.
Find your cause and consider giving to it. The Wise Men that came to Bethlehem set a worthy example for us. Giving to the cause of our choice truly makes it more blessed to give than to receive. We all know the joy of receiving a gift. Well, giving is even more joyous. Try it and see.
