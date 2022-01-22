“The Times They Are A-Changing” was a popular Bob Dylan hit in 1964. Indeed, they were. However, today the rate of change is on steroids. America is not the America of old and never will be. The times, they have changed dramatically.
1) 30% of adult Americans are not affiliated with any religion. 10% higher than a decade ago.
2) Protestants have the greatest decreases. Catholics held steady.
3) 29% of the adult Americans consider themselves atheists, agnostics, or nothing. Up 6% from 5 years ago.
4) 63% of our population claim to be Christian. Down from 75% a decade ago.
5) 40% of our population is Protestant. Christian, Baptist, Methodist, Lutheran, Presbyterian, Nazarene, etc.
6) 26% of adult Americans are Catholic.
7) Americans are praying less. 45% say they pray daily. That is down from 58% 5 years ago.
8) Only 24% of US adults claim to be "Born again or evangelical". That is down 6% from 5 years ago.
9) 51% of Protestants attend church at least monthly. 35% of Catholics attend at least monthly.
10) Only 4 in 10 US adults consider religion important in their lives. That decreases every year.
Not a one of those statics is positive. Alone they are cause for concern. Together compounded they are highly disturbing.
The survey was conducted by the highly respected Pew Research Center. They shout an awakening call.
Added to these the following gained from other research sources.
85% of those 12 to 25 do not believe they can turn to a church in time of trouble.
34% don’t hold the same faith as their parents but have decided not to tell their parents.
53% of pastors do not have a biblical world view. That is alarming.
28% of those who attend church are not Christians.
10% of sermons preached in evangelical churches even mention hell, sin, salvation, or heaven.
Additionally concerning is there is no nationally respected voice calling us back. The church collective seems to be inept and unable to issue a clarion call to America.
There is some concern about our political climate and the way government is trending. This is a legitimate cause for additional concern. Religious faith has been the sentinel in previous times, but that voice is not being heard, instead it is a whimper or a snivel. The flagging zeal and lagging faith within the churches indicate little desire to call the society back to the Lord. Judgment begins at the house of the Lord.
The moral decline in America is largely the result of a growing spiritual vacuum. It is not so much as a conflict between morality and immorality, but immorality and amorality.
One day there will be a cleavage in the sky and a trumpet will sound. That will be a glorious day. However, between now and then the sky is growing cloudier.
I have not lost faith, but I am a realist. Except we repent ....
This is an appeal to pray daily for spiritual renewal.
