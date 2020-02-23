Change has been the norm ever since Adam and Eve left the Garden of Eden and he turned to her saying, “My dear, we are living in changing times.” We are!
Ours is a community in transition. The total population of 756,865 is diverse, with 15.7% being foreign born. Just a few years ago it was a very homogeneous culture. Roads were uncrowded, neighborhoods congenial, and the faith community interwoven into every sector. People who did not know each other greeted one another in public places. Change is inevitable, but its rate is rarely as striking as our county and its communities.
There has been an impressive evolution in political preferences in Cobb. From 1980 until 2012, the county was a Republican stronghold in presidential elections. In 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first Democrat to win Cobb County since 1976, when Georgia native Jimmy Carter won every county in the state. Noteworthy is the increase in the number of minorities in public office.
There has been a significant transition in race. Not only has there been a dramatic shift in the black/white ratio, but numerous other races have increased also. The racial makeup of the county is 62.21% white, 24.96% black or African American. Those of Hispanic or Latino origin make up 12.26% of the population. A broad diversity makes up the remainder of the population.
Schools have proliferated. There are nearly 113,00 students with 112 schools, including 67 elementary schools, 25 middle schools and 16 high schools. The number of private schools has grown, there now being 37 top private schools serving 4,802 students. Cobb County host one major university, which though started as a conservative school is now known for having a politically progressive faculty and student body.
There has been a transformative change in the faith community. Not only is church and synagogue attendance down, but other faiths are proliferating. Even more dramatic is the significant increase of noners, those with no religious faith. Established traditional churches have seen a declining attendance while contemporary area churches have grown.
The outstanding medical community offers some of the very best services in the Southeast. Wellstar consists of Wellstar Medical Group, 250 medical office locations, outpatient centers, health parks, a pediatric center, nursing centers, hospice, home care, as well as 11 hospitals. Formerly, people had to go outside the county for some medical care. Now people come to the county for the same.
Only 55.3% of the people in Cobb County are religious: 15.8% are Baptist, 0.9% are Episcopalian, 11.6% are Catholic, 0.7% are Lutheran, 9.4% are Methodist, 4.3% are Pentecostal, 1.4% are Presbyterian, 1.0% are Church of Jesus Christ, 8.8% are another Christian faith, 0.5% are Jewish, 0.1% are an Eastern faith, 0.6% are Muslim.
(Some of these statistics are perhaps not up to date, but are the latest available.)
For years Cobb embodied many community virtues that attracted people. Many who were attracted by those virtues now want to change those admirable characteristics and make it like the places from which they came. Why did they leave utopia?
We are going to keep changing. Change can be good or bad. Let’s work and pray to keep that which is virtuous and valuable while shaping the change. In part that is determined by public officials. That makes it all the more important to study candidates and issues. They are going to change us. Some of the changes proposed are radical, yet little known. You help them determine which and how.
Remember to improve is to change, to change is not necessarily to improve.