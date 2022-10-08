Do you have acquaintances who don’t think like you, people with whom you have different opinions? Some might think of them as adversaries. Unfortunately and regrettably we all do. How do you relate to them? Do you avoid them and put them down at every opportunity?
How do you conceive of youth in America relating to such persons? Not a pretty picture is it?
Our survival as a culture depends on our ability to relate to our counter parts. There is an admirable example of how to relate to those not like, who don’t like us, or even dislike us.
Supreme Court Jurist Sonia Sotomayor might be considered a staunch liberal on the court. Jurist Clarence Thomas is considered by most to be a conservative. Rarely do they agree on issues brought before the court. They almost always disagree on issues.
Jurist Sotomayor recently addressed a liberal audience. She referenced her ideological adversary Jurist Thomas saying, “ He is a man who cares deeply about the court as an institution.
She went further saying, “We share a common understanding about people and kindness toward them.” That word of kindness says a lot about Thomas. It says even more about her grace.
She shared a further explanation on Thomas’ kindness. “Justice Thomas is the one justice in the building that literally knows every employee’s name, every one of them. And not only does he know their name, he remembers their families’ names and histories.... He is the first one who will go up to someone when you are walking with him and say, ‘Is your son okay? How’s your daughter doing in college?’” He’s the first one that, when my step-father died sent me flowers in Florida.”
Daniel R. Suhr, managing attorney of the Liberty Justice Center, a conservative public interest law firm, praised her for being so open commenting, “I will give her deserved plaudits for saying something nice about her colleague when it would have been easy to keep her head down. That’s a good example for us all.”
It is a dark day when that which should be the norm, kindness, is so exceptional most are amazed by it. It was further spoken as being an act of courage.
Other jurists on the Court who held polar positions on most issues were Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a liberal and Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative. Yet they were friends sharing a love for opera which they and members of their families attended together. Their friendship even involved them along with others vacationed together.
A classic example of opposites getting along involved President Reagan and Democratic Speaker of the House. They often badgered each other, yet their friendship was so close they dined together frequently. They each respected the right of the other to his own opinion and they had a genuine regard for the other.
Our society in general must learn how to disagree without being disagreeable. It is inevitable we are going to have disagreements, but we must learn to express our differences in the language of kindness.
Our nation needs a crash course in civility, overly simplified it is the art of getting along. Even if the nation doesn’t enroll, consider making it a personal art. Here is lesson one:
“Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear” (Ephesians 4:29).
