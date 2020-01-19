Cajun pride has never been greater. Everybody who has ever lived in south Louisiana claims Cajun kin because of the success of Coach Ed Oregon and the LSU Tigers. Go Tigers!
My claim is cousin Louie Barbier, his wife, Allie, and son, Quill, who lived on a bayou near Manchac just north of New Orleans. The lake for years was known to locals as Okwata. Explorer Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville was impressed by it and named it Lake Pontchartrain, after a French minister.
As a child I caught baby alligators in the bayou on which Louie lived. Louie was the lighthouse keeper where Lake Pontchartrain joined Pass Maurepas. He swore until his dying day there was a mermaid he often saw there.
Manchac swamp is the largest swamp in Tangipaho Parish. The last time I went crawfishing there we killed 21 moccasins. What made a sport of it was this type of crawfishing involved wading in the marsh with them. It was worth it, we caught a croaker sack of crawfish. You need a lot. Cajuns plan on 10 pounds per person at crawfish boil parties and at least a hour to eat them.
I spent many happy hours poling a pirogue through the Tickfaw swamp beneath the Spanish moss-covered Cyprus trees, watching the Ibis and listening to bull alligators bellow. More than half of the birds in the country either live here or spend time here as part of their migration.
One of the finest Cajun restaurants is Middendorf’s in the little settlement of Manchac.
The Cajun people came to Louisiana after being deported from Nova Scotia.
There they were called Acadians. The story is so many names end with an “x” because few of them knew how to write, so in logging them in for deportation the agent would write their name and they would put an “x” at the end to indicate that was correct.
French and the Cajun dialect were the common languages in deep south Louisiana until the early ’50s. When I was in college in the area there were gas stations with signs in the window, “English spoken here.” The coming of outsiders to the area was as the result of the growing oil industry there, which ushered the Cajun people into a more modern era. An example of this is cousin Quill. He left Manchac, moved into New Orleans and became a successful businessman.
Cajuns are a rare people. They love funny stories and delight to tell funny stories on themselves. How many do you know like that? That requires a confidant people.
Such a story involves Boudreaux and his pastor standing along the country road in front of their little rural church. Boudreaux had just put up a sign: “The end is near. Turn yourself around before it is everlastingly too late.” A speeding Cajun in a pickup truck came along. The driver slowed, stuck his head out and shouted, “You religious nuts, you should be ashamed of yo self putting up such a scary sign.”
They watched as he sped on down the road and around the curve. They heard a crash and a splash. Boudreaux turned to his pastor and said, “You tink we out to make our sign shorter and jus say, “Bridge out, Turn around.”
I share this Cajun invitation to join in a festive celebration: “Laissez les bons temps rouler,” translated, “Let the good times roll.” A-eeeee!