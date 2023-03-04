Often overlooked in Black history are three outstanding members of the Black community. Each in a different way, they are worthy of note.
George Liele was born in 1750. He grew up as a slave in Virginia and Georgia. He was able to attend church, eschewing many of the common practices of the day. Liele was eventually ordained as the first Black Baptist pastor in the history of the United States.
During his time as a minister, he preached to both Black and white congregants, which was extremely rare at the time. He also sometimes traveled to speak to slaves on other plantations. While preaching at one of these plantations, he met a slave named David George and shared the gospel with him. David George became a Christian and went on to become a pastor. Eventually, he planted the first Baptist church in Canada before moving to Sierra Leone and planting a church there.
After obtaining his freedom, George Liele moved to Savannah, Georgia. When hostility increased there toward freed slaves, he moved his family to Jamaica. There, he began preaching to the slaves owned by the British people. It was against the law in Britain to preach to enslaved people, so George was thrown in prison. He continued to preach, though, once he was released.
George Liele was the first known Baptist missionary. While in Jamaica, George Liele wrote a letter to the British Baptist Missionary Society asking for funding for a building and extending an invitation to join in his work in Jamaica. Several people from Britain came and visited. Their testimonies of how slaves were being treated in Jamaica helped in the work to abolish the British slave trade. Many still consider George Liele one of the men who helped Jamaica gain independence.
Mahalia Jackson was born on October 26, 1911, in Louisiana. She grew up singing at Mount Moriah Baptist Church. She sang hymns and gospel music her whole life, touring all over the world. Many call Mahalia the “Queen of Gospel.”
A brilliant vocal talent she was one of my all time favorite singers. Songs like “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” and “Amazing Grace” still reverberate in my memory track.
Mahalia Jackson is often referred to as “the soundtrack of the Civil Rights Movement,” Mahalia’s voice proclaimed truths from Scripture and the gospel through song.
She became part of the Civil Rights movement, singing before Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches and at marches like the Freedom March in Selma, Alabama. She famously sang “There Is a Balm in Gilead,” one of King’s favorite hymns. Before King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington in 1963, Mahalia Jackson sang, “How I Got Over.”
Some say the famous line, “I have a dream …” was not part of the original speech that day in Washington when Martin Luther King, Jr. shared in inspirational message. Mahalia Jackson, though, sitting near the stage and knowing Dr. King, yelled out, “Tell them about the dream!” So King pushed aside his notes and began to share his vision for America—a time when his children could be judged by their character and not the color of their skin.
The source for this article is the Lifeway Christian Research a Southern Baptist service.
