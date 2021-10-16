It’s not fair. Inequity lives. Disparity prevails.
Give it up, there will never be equality. It hasn’t been and it won’t be. For that, thank God.
In the 20th century there were slightly more than 900 Nobel Prizes awarded. Jews won 206. Jews comprise 2% of the world’s population, yet they have won 22% of the Nobel Prizes. Had equality prevailed they should have won only 2, not 206. Why such disparity? Is being a Jew simply the reason for being given such a prestigious award? If not, why do they get so disproportionately many more. It is because they deserved the awards. The Nobel Prizes were given not on the basis of racial population percentage, but on merit, intellect and effort.
About 13% of the U.S. population is Black, yet 70% of the National Football League players are Black. The greater percent of star players and those making the most money are Black. Does that give Jews, whites and Hispanics the right to cry “It’s not fair?” No.
In the National Basketball Association, the inequity is even greater. Eighty percent of the players are Black. In college the percentage of Blacks is often 90%.
How then can the high percent of Blacks be explained. It is simply because they are the best players. That, not race, is the reason for them excelling.
Guess why according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics 90.6% of inmates are male and 0.4 % female. To change that and balance it, simply arrest more females and release more males based on gender only.
Among nurses less than 10% are males. Are 90% of all males entitled to feel discriminated against? No, the career path was open to all who qualified. Qualifications are in part the explanation for the disparity in the NBA, NFL, Nobel Prizes, and many other fields.
Disparity rears it head in nature. According to Bond University in Australia, sharks are nine times more likely to attack men than women. Lightning is six times more likely to strike men than women. Eighty-two percent of those killed by lightning are men. It’s not fair.
The presence of injustice in society is not to be denied, but not all differences are to be explained by it. Simply crying race or citing other reasons to explain injustice or disparity is not the solution. It gives some license to be less than their best and await unmerited favors.
It is time for us to quit crying out to God, “Why me?” Stop sniveling and making excuses for yourself. Start exerting the effort to be the best self you were created with the ability to be. You are not going to be given a Nobel Prize simply because of your race. There is no spot on any NFL or NBA team reserved for a player simply because of falling into a certain racial category.
With rare exceptions we become a total of our own decisions. We make our decisions and then our decisions make us.
Take great consolation from the fact God does not expect you to be the best at anything. Assume a sense of responsibility knowing He does desire for you to be your best at everything you do.
I suggest my mantra, “Whatsoever you do, do it heartily as unto the Lord, not unto man” (Colossians 3: 23). Make Him your audience of one.
Excellent column, Rev. Price. True food for thought!
