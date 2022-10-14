Just when we needed a role model he showed up in a most unusual place: a New York Yankees baseball uniform. Yankees superstar Aaron Judge broke the American League single-season home run record with his 62nd dinger of the year. The drug-free 6' 7" 282-pound young man paused for a press interview.
His personal faith is such a part of him it showed up throughout the interview. In the opening part of the interview he said, “I just try to take it one day at a time and say a prayer, go out there and just try to play my game.” He continued. “For me, I never tried to focus on the number, never tried to focus on going out there and doing it.”
What makes his record 62 home runs all the more impressive is there was no hint of drugs.
Before he broke the record he was asked if the pressure was overwhelming. In times past other record setters have spoken of the pressure. He further stated, “[I] Just go out there and play my game, and if I’m good enough and God willing, it’ll happen. I think just having that type of faith helping me out through this whole process.”
“Getting a chance to do this, with the team we’ve got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family who’s been with me through this whole thing … it’s been a great honor,” he said after the game.
“What a night. Such a blessing from God to share that moment with so many special people!” he captioned a photo on Instagram.
His birth mother was on the verge of having him aborted. His adoptive family is the only one he ever had. Regarding family, Judge is open about his adoption. When he was 10, Judge learned that he was adopted by his parents, Patty and Wayne Judge.
“I knew I didn’t look like them,” Judge told NorthJersey.com. “I finally said, ‘OK, what’s going on?’ and that’s when they told me. I was fine with that, they were the only parents I ever knew. It actually wasn’t a big deal.”
Judge’s life mirrors his theme Scripture for life: “For we walk by faith not by sight.” It’s one of my favorite Bible verses,” Judge said. “[I] try to live my life by it, and always trust the Man above and what He’s got in store for us. We never know what’s around the corner, but if we have faith in Him, He will lead us in the right direction.”
Aaron managed to get his 61st home run ball back and gave it to his mother, Patty. “She’s been with me through it all," Aaron told the press. "From the Little League days, getting me ready for school, taking me to my first couple of practices and games, being there for my first professional game, my debut and now getting a chance to be here for this — this is something special, and we’re not done yet.”
In further tribute to his mother he said, “I have one set of parents, the ones that raised me. That’s how it is. Some kids grow in their mom's stomach; I grew in my mom’s heart. She’s always shown me love and compassion ever since I was a little baby.”
His life is exhibit A as a reason to be pro-life. All this could have been lost.
