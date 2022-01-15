“Confidence in an unfaithful man in time of trouble is like a broken tooth, and a foot out of joint.” Yes, it is in the Bible, but little known. It appears in Proverbs 25: 29 in the King James Version.
An unfaithful person, like a broken tooth, is useless, and like a sprung ankle a persistent, debilitating pain. Any person having experienced either knows how unreliable they are. Upon initial use of either great discomfort and pain are felt.
When depending on a person in a time of need and finding that person to be unreliable causes sharp and harmful physical pain and emotional misery.
Too many people practice the “Peter Principle.” He had been one of the very few who were close to Jesus. He had heard Jesus teach and seen him confront hostility. As a result Peter said he would never forsake Jesus. Yet, in a time of trouble he denied Jesus three times. In this act Peter was to Jesus like a broken tooth or a foot out of joint, unreliable.
An example of a person who made a commitment to the Lord and kept it is Job. “Though He slay me, yet will I trust Him.” (Job 13: 15) Job was resolute on being dependable even unto death.
One of America’s most successful college football coaches told me had just won two successive National Championships and had the best recruiting class ever. He resigned because he told an assistant that if he would stay with him five years he would resign and help him get the head coaching job. Having given his word he kept it. He then quoted the following.
“Lord, who may abide in Your tabernacle? Who may dwell in Your holy hill?.... He who swears to his own hurt and does not change....” (Psalm 15: 1 & 4)
Consistency of character is one of the most admirable traits. Being reliable means that if you say you will do something, you will do it. People who can be trusted to follow through in the little things are the people we trust with the bigger things.
Punctuality is a little thing, but a person who habitually is not on time will be found to be unreliable in other things.
To be reliable means setting specific targets to hit. Reliability means precision in hitting the target. You hit what you aim at.
Give yourself a countdown to accomplish a goal of time or performance expected of you. Answer this honestly, are you dependable, are you reliable? Are you a person of your word? Can people count on you? If not don’t excuse your failure. Plan the steps to take to becoming a new reliable you and avoid tooth aches or a broken foot.
“He who is faithful in what is least is faithful also in much; and he who is unjust in what is least is unjust also in much.” (Luke 16: 10)
“Moreover it is required in stewards that one be found faithful.”
(1 Corinthians 4:2)
