Amid the cries for equality arises another divisive factor, another National Anthem not as a replacement, but in addition to the traditional one.
First, a disclaimer: this column is pro-equality, not division.
The woke community has pushed and the NFL has responded in a way sure to please them. Our traditional National Anthem is that “National.” It is all inclusive: red and yellow, black and white, brown and bronze. One nation under God.
I come from an era when racial equality was unknown and my dad advocated it. He worked to advance it in a hostile environment. It cost us socially and his business suffered. He taught us to love all people and help the needy. He not only taught it, he practiced it. It is embedded in my psyche.
Two of my friends were Hosea Williams and Martin Luther King Sr., the latter called me most Mondays and gave me an appraisal of my sermon. I have been and am a friend of all races.
I believe most of the current American non-Blacks are pro-Black. However, they are concerned that there is a Black element that not only wants equality they want more, they want division, and are misusing the theme of equality to try to achieve it. That in itself is contrary to the harmonious spirit of most Blacks as well as whites.
The NFL has announced that before games following the playing of the traditional anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing”will be played. In 1919 it was called “the Negro national anthem.” It is now known by many as the Black National Anthem.
Observers of racial opinions found most Blacks believe in the symbolism and words of the traditional anthem and have no problem with it being played. Let me rush to say there are some who are intent on fostering disfavor with it.
Amid a cross segment of America there is a small core of people who are intent on using the tactics propounded in Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.” The basic premise for overthrowal of a society is to divide it. Without knowing it, many good citizens are going along with the cunning populace.
Playing the new anthem won’t improve the life of a single American Black. It is an exclusive anthem. The traditional anthem is an inclusive anthem. It is for all Americans where as this proposed anthem presents a very aggressive Black view. The suppressive history needs to be objectively taught where it can be helpful.
If the NFL really wanted to help the Black cause, it would direct more of its energy and resources where it would really help. Education and child care could be a good starting point. Programs that advocate all parties reaching across the line and foster brotherhood would be very meaningful. Do things that will crown Thy good with brotherhood.
Divided we fall. United we stand. There is a large cadre of all races that genuinely want that. May they prevail over the cadre intent on division.
Near the end of the Bible era word got out in Ephesus that the old Apostle John was coming back to preach. A large crowd gathered anxious to hear his message. He rose and said, “Little children, love one another.” His message complete, he sat down. May we learn to so love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.