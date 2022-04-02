An ageless axiom I learned as a child is relevant to the condition of our nation:
“You reap what you sow, you reap later than you sow, you reap more than you sow.”
The “crop” our society is reaping was sown a long time ago. The tragedy is the same seeds are being sown now and will impact our nation’s future. In a national dilemma not unlike our own the prophet Jeremiah grew weary in opposing the destructive forces at work. The Lord used a metaphor to encourage his endurance. God said to the prophet, “If you’re worn out in this footrace with men, what makes you think you can race against horses?” (Jeremiah 12: 5)
The steads are coming out of the stables for the forthcoming race. A banner exhorting endurance might well read “Grow not weary in well doing.”
We the people (at lest the majority) elected as president a career politician reputed to have profited from influence-peddling. The seeds he is sowing will be a thorny drop for years to come. He chose as his vice-president one who’s experience would cause her to think foreign affairs are a reference to a couple from another country having a tryst.
This is not racial, simply realistic. He has now appointed as a Supreme Court jurist Ketanji Brown Jackson, the least qualified candidate in history. She is more adapt at bobbing and weaving that Mohamed Ali was ever. Her elusive responses to questions about gender and transgender questions were evasive at best. She could not even define a woman. Answers related to abortion and critical race theory were oblique. Decisions she has made regarding child pornography are inexcusable. Her past is only a prologue of what is to come when, not if she is approved.
We can only imagine what some of the decisions made, and to be made by Biden, will result in. In his book Dusty Robert Gates describes Biden as “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the last four decades.” His handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan validates this statement by the former secretary of state.
His failure to foresee what was potential in Ukraine and his halting support regarding needed arms has led to the death of thousands.
George Soros who has bankrupted nations to make his enormous fortune has funded much of the left wing conduct for years and continues to do so. However, it is the people who have been duped thereby who have served as his surrogates. Among these are many good people, but misinformed people. No one likes to be considered as being duped. Yet, to have moved as far left as we have many have been.
“For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.” (Hosea 8: 8) As sowing continues a harvest resulting from seeds previously sown is being reaped.
There is an antidote clearly stated. “...if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land (II Chronicles 7: 14)
That is more that the incoherent blithering of a sun struck prophet. It is a heaven born promise of divine intervention — if complied with.
There are no rules forbidding the sowing of good seeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.