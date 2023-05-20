America is in a deep crisis and getting deeper. There is a morose moral milieu resulting. Still there is hope.
Three times before America has suffered from a spiritual stupor and moral miasma. In the early 1790s a poll was taken at Harvard and not one student was found to be a Christian believer.
At Princeton they found two. There were only five who were not members of the “Filthy Speech Movement.”
The chaplain of Yale opened his Bible in chapel and a deck of cards planted by a student in a cutout fell out.
At Dartmouth students conducted a mock communion service.
Churches were in such an equally deplorable state that Chief Justice Marshall wrote Bishop Madison of Virginia: “The churches are too far gone to be redeemed.”
The population of the nation was approximately 5,000,000 with an estimated 300,000 being alcoholics. The Whiskey Rebellion was so destructive that President Washington called out the national guard to control it.
This was but one of the three times in the life of America when a vast majority of citizens became spiritual, ethical, and moral bottom feeders.
History records that three times the nation has been like an elephant hanging over a cliff clinging by its trunk to a twig.
Three times before America has experienced what is needed now: a cultural correction.
Between 1714 and 1750 there was a religious and social awakening.
Between 1790 and 1820 frontier revivals broke out.
Between 1890 and 1920 a social gospel movement swept the nation.
Can it happen again? Only if we discipline ourselves and dedicate ourselves to the spiritual and moral values that renewed America on those occasions.
Political theorist Edmund Burke noted: “Men are qualified for civil liberty in exact proportion to their disposition to put moral chains on their own appetites.”
Our insatiable appetite for avarice, greed, have shown we are unchained.
Our musicians have found the lost chord but lost the message.
Our movies are a witches brew of sensuality and brutality.
Children are being reared in an X-rated society. The average 16 year old has been exposed to a quarter of a million violent acts, including 30,000 dramatized murders, thousands of simulated rapes, assaults, and shooting.
The average 21 year old has been bombarded with 10,000 hours of violent programming.
Most Millennials have never heard of a restraining moral chain. That makes an awakening all the more challenging. Hopefully not impossible.
We are a dramatization that self-government without self-discipline doesn’t work. Individually we must put moral chains on our own appetites.
Part of a potential recovery rests in electing people who believe what President George Washington expressed in his Farewell Address: “Virtue and morality are a necessary spring of popular government.”
There is a great civil war of values being waged and we dare not sleep through it. If we try to we will die in our sleep. Are you willing to be on the front line.
