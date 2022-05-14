The purported Supreme Court reversal of Roe v Wade has put the spotlight on abortion. It is a complex issue with no easy answer. Focus is often put on rare incidents not the vast per cent of those central in the matter. Studies show why young women often seek abortion? The reasons most frequently cited were that having a child would interfere with a woman’s education, work or ability to care for dependents (74%); that she could not afford a baby now (73%); and that she did not want to be a single mother or was having relationship problems (48%).
Approximately one million women obtain abortions each year. A small proportion of women who have abortions do so because of health concerns or fetal anomalies. Most result from passion and laziness meeting.
“Nobody has the right to tell me what to do with my body,” is often given in support of an abortion. That puts all of the welfare on the mother and none on the disadvantaged child. Did you ever go to a doctor at any time? You likely had him tell you such things as what medicine to take when. If you are a young woman you likely accepted birth control advice including preventative care and used it somewhat.
Nobody told you to have sex. You did it voluntarily. Upon doing so you accepted the response: pregnancy. You became responsible whether you wanted to or not.
If you deliver the child after birth you will hold it in your arms. Until giving birth you are holding that child in your body. Would you not hold that child in your arms and protect it so no harm would come to it? Why not exercise that same care and protection before birth?
The Scripture gives insight to preborns. The Greek word for what was in the womb of Elizabeth when Mary told her of her pregnancy is “brephos” and it is translated “babe.” (Luke 1: 41)
The same word “brephos” was used to help the shepherds find the one born to Mary, “You shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes....” (Luke 2: 12)
The same word is used for the unborn John and the infant Jesus and is translated babe. In the womb of every pregnant person that is a baby in there, a brephos.
Should not an expectant mother hold her babe in her womb as carefully as she would later in her arms? Holding it in the womb is simply self-discipline and a willingness to practice delayed-gratification.
Once I helped provide a home for unwed mothers, the Clay Home. Recently I met a lovely young mother. She told me she had lived there and gave birth to her child while there. She named her son Clay. His mother continued her story. At the time of our conversation Clay was entering college as a freshman on an athletic scholarship. Her delayed-gratification showed on her radiant face in telling her story.
To abort a baby is to take a human life and rob one’s self of gratification for years to come.
The battle lost by our society that leads to abortion even being an issue is sexual abstinence prior to marriage. A synonym for abstinence is self-restraint.
The mothers of numerous well known individuals considered an abortion. Some are: Steve Jobs, Oprah Winfrey, Tim Tebow, Pope John Paul II, Justin Bieber, Jesse Jackson, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Brooke Shields, Cher, Eartha Kitt, Faith Daniels, Ethel Waters and many others. Consider all the delayed-gratification in that list.
Rev. Nelson, you may or may not have heard Michael Youssef's story of his mother, a God-fearing woman in Egypt, who when pregnant with Michael was advised by her doctor to abort her baby for health reasons. He felt that there was a good chance that she would not survive the pregnancy and birth of another child. Being a committed follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, she refused to do so. In Glory over eternity, millions will rejoice that she didn't make that decision. They are there, because Michael Youssef lived and didn't die in a Godless abortion. Thank you for writing this companion column to Roger Hines' piece, from a theological standpoint.
