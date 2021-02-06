Like all of society houses of worship have been dramatically impacted by COVID. It is estimated by researchers that 30 percent of churches will be closed soon after the pandemic is over.
Faithful support of others has been admirably. Live streaming has enabled some to provide spiritual encouragement to members. Some have reported more people viewing by live streaming than the numbers of those normally in attendance previously.
The following came from the research group, “Outside the Walls.”
92% of churchgoers say they don’t plan to attend church more often after the Coronavirus pandemic is over than they did before the pandemic began.
Part of the effort in the diminishing of God in culture is to divert churches from their mission. For churches to survive and thrive they have to reproduce themselves. Most churches are doing little to help themselves. Growth necessitates enlistment, evangelism that is. Studies show less than 10% of sermons preached in evangelical churches even mentioned hell, sin, salvation, or heaven.
A person attending every service in an evangelical church for two months straight would have less than a 10% chance of hearing a phrase that included the words “hell” or “redemption,” two of the most distinctive words that characterize evangelical beliefs.
Compounding this is the fact 57% of regular churchgoers say they have never had a religious experience that changed their life. They have learned the principals and basically conformed to the morals without a personal experience of a faith commitment to the Person. Theirs is a social faith. How can they be expected to tell others of such a need?
Researchers estimate the average church loses approximately six percent of their membership annually as a result of ageing, death, anger, illness, or a move. That means that unless a church enlists six percent of new members per year they will be 60% smaller in ten years.
68% of all evangelical churches in the United States have a congregation with less than 100 people including children and half of those churches have less than 50. Observe the average age of today’s members. They constitute an ageing membership.
Even prior to COVID the number of youth attending worship was declining. Thus, they are having little or no religious training. They are bereft of Bible knowledge.
Only 12% of young people ages 18-24 identify as Evangelical Christians, which is less than half of the national average.
Basically the media is without a positive representation of God. If they are not directly attempting to minimize Him, they are portraying life without Him as the norm. Youth are learning this by the examples they are seeing. They are seeing a God free life and no need for biblical standards. This will eventuate in a citizenship without God. A nation with no God consciousness is not likely to live by His standards.
In spite of all this there is an opportunity. 78% of the unchurched say they would listen to someone who shared what they believed about Christianity. As an aside, a good sign is 35 million Americans who seldom prayed or darken the door of the church have started praying during the epidemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.