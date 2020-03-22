Oberammergau is a quaint little Bavarian town known for its Passion play performed once every decade. The audience is sheltered in the theater that has one end open with the enormous stage out of doors viewed by patrons in the theater. The stage is built over the cemetery occupied by victims of the original pestilence. More than 5,800 seats face the aesthetically pleasing stage. There will be over 100 performances this year unless the COVID-19 plague prevents it.
Hundreds of local citizens form the cast of characters. This year 1,820 locals have applied for a role. The origin of the drama enables the citizens to relate to the coronavirus scare of today. A plague swept across Europe in the early 1600s known as the Black Death, Great Bubonic Plague or simply the Great Plague. Though it occurred long ago, its influence lingers today.
In 1633 the plague was devastating parts of Europe claiming upwards of 125,000 lives. Nearly every family in Oberammergau experienced death. The population of Europe was reduced by 30%.
The village quarantined itself, prohibiting people from entering or leaving. The quarantine worked until one homesick young man under the cover of night crept back into the town at Christmas, bringing with him the plague. Medicine wasn’t advanced and the plague was treated by a product still in use today, but for a different reason. A man’s fragrance named for the town of its origin was the primary “medicine” used to treat it, Cologne.
Collectively the citizens of Oberammergau made a vow to God stating that if He would deliver them from the plague they would perform a drama every 10 years depicting the passion week in Jesus’ life. God did and they have ever since. I have seen this moving drama five times.
It is exciting to go out behind the theater during the lunch break and see the citizens on their bikes coming back down from their mountain homes and minutes later to see them costumed on stage portraying Bible characters. The five-hour-long drama will be performed over 100 times in a morning and afternoon. During the noon intermission you might be waited on in the shops by Jesus, Mary, John, any one of the apostles, or one of the other actors.
Could it be the citizens of Oberammergau hit upon a response to the plague that today has only recently been proposed and rarely practiced in response to the COVID-19 of today? They knew science could not save them. They had faith God, in response to prayer, could, and He did. It isn’t possible to bribe God. Their pledge regarding the drama was not an attempt to bribe God, but a means by which to demonstrate their faith in Him. Neither can we bribe God today, but we can demonstrate our faith in Him.
If we fail to recognize the spiritual opportunity offered by COVID-19, we will fail to reap the benefits. Keep this old agricultural adage in mind:
You always reap when you sow.
You reap what you sow.
You reap later than you sow.
You reap more than you sow.
I am not implying the current plague was imposed on us by God, but I do believe He can use it. A modern application of Romans 8:28 means, “In everything, everything, that happens, God is very busy to bring the good out of it.” Often we have difficulty seeing the good in things, and this virus is one.
From the day the citizens of Oberammergau made the pledge not a single citizen died, even though a number had the symptoms at the time of the pledge.