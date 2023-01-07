A belated happy New Year.
On January 1, 2019, Georgia and Oklahoma played an epic playoff overtime game. As the two teams left the field, after Georgia defeated Oklahoma in a thrilling double-overtime victory, one of the Georgia players spotted the Oklahoma quarterback and shouted to him: “Humble yourself!”
It was unique enough that the video clip spread across the internet. You can hear lots of things after a football game, but you’ll rarely hear anyone shout, “Humble yourself!” It was a surreal moment that remains an appropriate moment for all of us. A survey of sins in the Bible reveals several lists. In each the first sin noted is pride. If pride is the first sin, then humility is the first virtue. Humility is easy to manifest if this simple rule is applied:
God is God, and I’m not.
Until you learn what it means, you are still in spiritual kindergarten.
Emotional equilibrium is found in this attitude: “Let all that I am praise the Lord; may I never forget the good things he does for me.” Psalm 103: 2
By contrast some people are so proud of themself they can strut sitting down.
Humility is the soil in which other virtues grow. Cultivate it. You occupy valuable space in the garden. The soil is rich and your roots are there and the owner of the garden is looking for fruit. God wants to see in us the kind of fruit that He created us with the capacity to produce. Got it? Grow!
Like every year the forthcoming one will have highs and lows, victories and defeats, advances and set backs. Being consistent in each extreme and remaining humble is what makes for an appealing persona.
For some their lot in life makes it easy to be humble. Others enjoying success and prominence making it challenging to be humble. Nevertheless where it is domiciled there is sensibility.
This time next year you can look back on this day. What memories will you have left your tomorrow-self?
Think back, what kind of a person were you one year ago?. Think forward, what kind of person do you want to be? You will be the kind you want to be. Envision what kind you want to be and pause right now and commit yourself to being that one.
The following may seem to be a most doleful thought, yet it can be one of the best you have heard in a long time. You are nearer the end of your life than ever. Hopefully it is not real near, but it is nearer. Some might say they are in the land of the living going to the land of the dying. Actually we are in the land of the dying on our way to the living. Which of two lands awaits you? Don’t let that thought depress you. Let it cause you to make a course correction if need be. Don’t have any doubt about. Don’t let a lack of humility cause you self-deceptive thought.
With that settled you have cause to have a HAPPY NEW YEAR.
My New Year aspiration for all is the one found at the end of Paul’s last epistle to the Corinthians that goes like this: “The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the communion of the Holy Ghost, be with you all. Amen.”
(II Corinthians 13:14 ).
