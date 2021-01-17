Why was there a march of our Capitol? It is said it was to support Donald Trump and demand he be reinstalled as president instead of Joe Biden. I don’t know the reason, but if that was it, it was a dumb idea. There was absolutely no way a show of force could have saved his presidency. The die was cast. It was too late to prevent Biden from being installed as president, like it or not.
The storming of the United States Capitol was a riot and violent attack against the 117th United States Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, at about 12:53 in the afternoon carried out by a mob of supporters of President Trump. Even if the election was flawed, it was too late to reverse it.
It has been reported by several news sources the FBI got information the riot was planned three days earlier and reported it to the Capitol Police, who requested the aid of the national guard — which turned down.
The same source reported the assault on the Capitol was before Trump’s alleged inflammatory comments were made.
If all this is true, it does not legitimize what happened on that day. It is the new day in infamy.
It is to be hoped that before there is an impeachment trial all these things will be thoroughly investigated and considered. Like every citizen, he deserves a fair trial.
That and other things have resulted in a hasty impeachment of President Trump. All things combined have made President Trump toxic. References to him are inflammatory in some camp. If you are for him, those extremists on the right defame you. If you are against him, those extremists on the left assail you.
President Trump’s self-aggrandizement once more proves the old axiom:
PRIDE GOES BEFORE THE FALL.
Now what?
This travesty is just a symptom of our national sickness resulting in bitterness throughout the land. Lamentably in some quarters bitterness has led to hate. Love, forgiveness, cordiality, spiritual values need some advocates. We must once more remember to deal with principles and policies, not people and personalities. Name calling, intimidation, insults, and affronts need to be taken to the verbal trash dump.
Candidly if this is not done, the bitterness will be more malignant and that can result in even greater and longer lasting conflict. There is an inclination to say that is not America. Let me amend that to say that has not been America. This, however, is not your grandfather’s America.
The difference is we have a generation maybe a generation and a half reared by a different mentor today. Formerly the home, church and often schools have coalesced to be the sources helping youth develop admirable morals, virtues, spirituality and overall character. Not so of late. Agents of entertainment, the internet, social media and schools of higher learning in general have tutored many in the younger culture of today. It is a culture without a virtuous “mother,” that is, a positive guiding force. That has left a vacuum filled with violence and vitriol.
I am not so proud to plead for prayer. The most ardent need to pray even more. Then those from whom God hasn’t heard in a long time need to check in with Him.
