Within every racial group there are some good people, patriots, moral and productive. Every race. That is true of the Hispanic, black, white and the various minority groups. There are also some who can’t be placated. They have a put-upon, entitlement mentality, anti-American attitude. Conceding there are people of those two mentalities, this column is not about race, but philosophical outlook. This is a grouping of persons from those two schools of thought, regardless of race. Consider them as those making demands (group A) and those of whom demands are made (group B).
Group A blames group B for things of the past for which they are not accountable. These are often things that predated them.
Group A demands of group B rights and things they have done nothing to deserve, but consider them their entitlement. They insist group B owes them what they demand.
In general, great efforts have been made to level the playing field in America. Enormous amounts of our national resources have been expended to correct lamentable oppression. This was expedient. In general, great success has been made. Unfortunately group A, persons who embrace liberal societal theory, have never accepted this reality. They believe that egregious acts of the past entitle them presently to a future in which they are advantaged.
Group A, though a minority, is much more vocal that group B, which they delight to shout down. Group A desires to control the entire democratic process and to inflict on group B the very oppression they perceive they have suffered.
Often group B acquiesces and concedes the demands to avoid conflict. The more group B gives in, the more group A demands.
However, historically this imbalance does not bode well for group A, the minority. When group B realizes group A is seeking to impose on them a surrender of authority and an admission of injustices for which they are not responsible, there is a backlash to the demands of the overly aggressive social activists
Historically, there have been societies in which these conditions developed. The outcome has invariably been one or two options. One, a reaction is group A gains so many unmerited demands at such expense that the society collapses. Two, group B, while they still have the authority, responds by saying enough is enough and reacts. In their reaction they impose restrictions negating much progress that has been made. The reversal puts more restrictions on group A than they would have had if they had not been so overbearing.
This was by no means the only reason President Trump was elected, but it was a contributing undertone. Many people finally reacted to the aggressive progressive agenda. That in part is why persons with a group A mentality resent President Trump. They perceive his efforts to make America great again have slowed their agenda and in cases reversed it.
For the future of our society it can only be hoped voices of reason will arise in people group A, and people group B. If they do, they can expect strong reaction because there are people in both groups making money out of the mayhem.
There is something we can all do about this: 1 Timothy 2:1-2: “I urge that prayers … be made … for kings and all who are in authority in order that they may live a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity.”
Are you doing your part?