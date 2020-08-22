Have you ever longed to get away from things and you can’t? Like many others I have felt that way recently. Therefore, I have taken a virtual trip to one of my favorite enchanting old west retreats. It is a lovely ranch located on the Big Hole River in Montana.
Take this virtual trip with me up Timber Canyon on the ranch. To get to the mouth of the canyon requires a 5-mile drive across the high desert of the ranch. That alone is worth the trip. Timber Canyon, derived its name from the long ago timber harvested there.
Nature provided the canyon as a cleft in the side of Mount McCartney, the tallest free-standing mountain in America.
From the valley floor early one autumn eve I watched as a herd of 70 elk wound their way single file up the right rim of the canyon. Though it is elk that abound on the ranch, it is moose who reside in the lowlands amid the water grasses and willows along the banks of the Big Hole River. It is from these ambling giants the ranch gets its name, Two Moose Ranch. Bighorn sheep share the vicinity of the canyon with the elk. These wily animals are there, but seldom seen. Even more elusive are the mountain lions and wolves.
Approaching the mouth of the canyon several striking black and white magpie can be seen. These birds are the dramatically colored scavengers of the region.
Our trip up the canyon is on a four-wheeler. By no means does it mean it is an easy escalation. The trail is narrow, rough and, at times, threatening. Dancing along the narrow floor of the canyon are the sparking waters of a mountain steam. This makes it an ideal habitat for animals small and large. Don’t be surprised to see a rattlesnake or two along the trail.
A couple of captivating attractions are two formerly large gold mines. The old iron rails still run from the mouth of each. One aged rail car remains. It is easy to dream of what treasure it might have hauled. Crumbling huts stand as a memorial to those who labored here. Until a few years ago, the adventurous could enter the mines. I still kick rocks around just to see if those long-ago miners might have dropped anything. One’s imagination longs to linger here.
Along the edge of a small meadow on the stream are two large Douglas Fir known as the bear claw trees. Like cats sharpening their claws, bears have used these trees for the same purpose. This is an ideal place to stop and look back to see the landscape from which you have ascended. Far below you can see out the mouth of the canyon the vast expanse of green arable fields and distant mountain ranges.
Native Americans hunted this canyon and camped along the Big Hole River. Natives called any mountain valley a hole. Since this valley was the largest in the region it got its name The Big Hole Valley. More recently it was known as the valley of 10,000 hay stacks. Lewis and Clark ventured nearby. It was her return to the valley where
Sacagawea, guide for Lewis and Clark, recognized the Beaver Head Rock and knew where she was — she had returned to her native tribe’s hunting grounds. Years later Chief Joseph and the Nez Perce people, pursued by the U.S. Calvary, passed nearby.
The lore of the Big Hole Valley, Two Moose Ranch, and Timber Canyon will long live in our memories. God was having a good day the day He created them. I am blessed to have enjoyed them each summer for 15 years.