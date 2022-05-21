The young prince lived tranquilly in his defenseless abode. He had harmed no one and was threat to none. He was the heir apparent. He lived peacefully, non-aggressively toward all.
Suddenly intruders forced their way into his chamber and drug him out. They dismembered his body, crushed his head and disposed of his remains as though it was debris.
How would you feel toward the perpetrators of such senseless aggression?
It is a parody of the abortion of a pre-born infant.
If you were that infant in the womb with the cognitive capacity of an adult, how would you feel toward your assassins?
As a support of the practice of abortion the war against God is expedient. Take God out of our culture and the ideals and institutions as they are known will collapse. That is why among a significant segment of society is so at war with God. However, He is not likely to go easy. God is very much in the equation of life. That being true, it is expedient to consider His opinion of things.
That is not merely a fetus in the womb of a woman. That is a work of art and God is the artist: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. your eyes saw my unformed body” (Psalm 139: 15, 16).
In light of that how do you think God thinks of the destruction of His art work?
A hint to the answer that is found in an interchange Jesus had with the apostles when they sought to drive little children away. Jesus’ statement to them regarding little children is relevant to pre-borns. “In a much as you have done it unto the least of these you have done it unto me.”
God spoke through the prophet Jeremiah saying, “.... I formed you in the womb....” (Jeremiah 1: 5)
The church that bases its tenants of Scripture must be pro-life. How then must the church respond to those who become pregnant out of wedlock? A productive adult recounted for me recently this interchange he and I had years ago.
He and his girlfriend were delightful and dynamic. She had become pregnant out of wedlock. They moved into a small appointment. My secretary called and made an appointment for me to visit them. He said he was frightened when he learned of it knowing I was coming to condemn them. As he tells the story I said, “I can’t condone what you have done, but now that it has happened I want to do all I can to help you two to make the best out of it by supporting you.”
Through the years they have reared a very good family. I am thankful to have had small part in it. Such couples must be given support.
Prior to the act the act is to be discouraged. After the act the couple is to be encouraged.
Public expressions regarding premarital sex in houses of worship is rare. It is time for open candor. Everything else outside the halls of faith is open.
Obviously not everyone attends public worship. For pro-life logic to spread among youth civic and social organizations must speak out.
Pro-abortion organizations are well funded and organized. This is the ideal hour for the pro-life logic to be spread.
