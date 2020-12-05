There are questions as to whether there has ever been a time of more bad news. The result is that foreboding three-headed monster worry, anxiety and fear. Not a peaceful trio. What is the antidote? Many need encouragement. If you do, try this.
Turn off most of the news. You can’t do anything about it, but it can do a lot to you. Don’t feed your mind on it.
Henry David Thoreau used to lie in bed in the morning telling himself the good news. If time allows, that is a good thing to do.
Your brain consists of between 40% and 50% of gray matter, approximately 80% of which is water. That leaves 10 ounces of gray matter with which to think and reason.
If each of these gray cells were the size of a football, the entire surface of the earth would be covered 27 feet deep with pigskins.
A British neurophysician estimates that to electronically approximate the brain it would cost close to three billion billion dollars (that’s a 3 followed by 18 zeros). You are indeed a miracle.
Thomas Edison made this interesting observation: “The chief purpose of the body is to carry the brain around. If that is true, why is so much emphasis put on the vehicle and so little on the cargo?” Good question, with so much physical exercise and so little attention given the brain.
Your mind doesn’t know the difference between reality and what you tell it. Consider some temperamental traits. What are your early morning hours like? Are they a drag? Do you go around with your head down repeating, if not out loud at least silently to yourself, “I don’t like this day, I wish it hadn’t begun yet!”
If you have been telling yourself that your mind believes it. Now try this message. “This is the day the Lord has made. I will rejoice and be glad in it. I have never lived it before and will never live it again. I want to live it up in such a way I won’t long to live it down. There will be no instant replay, no rerun, therefore I want to live ever hour in such a way as to please the Lord.”
Now, that will start the juices jangling and change your focus from negative to positive, and positive attitudes result in positive actions.
You can’t get a brain transplant, but you can get a mind implant. A new and better you can emerge if you discipline and train your mind by deleting negative thoughts and before leaving the topic replacing them with positive thought on the same subject. By doing this even the most negative person can experience a transformation.
Most people have expectations when they arise in the morning. Give yourself a corridor of positive expectations down which to walk each morning. My corridor has such thought framed on the wall as: I expect the Lord to be with me in the good and bad, I expect that together we can handle whatever comes, I expect unexpected blessings will come my way, I expect opportunities to serve my Lord.
Perhaps it is not your nature to think like that, but there is hope. William James, considered by many the father of modern psychology, noted “The greatest discovery of my generation is that men can alter their lives by altering their attitude.” Who is to do the alteration? You are, with the project manager being our loving Lord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.