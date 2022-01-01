Happy New Year. What do you know that can make that more than a goodwill greeting? Are there things you know to do, but have failed to do them? Some people have a bucket list of lifetime things they want to do. Use that concept and mark a special specific bucket 2022. This simple task can make the new year meaningful, and as you accomplish things listed in the bucket the year can be more gratifying.
It's not what you know it is what you do with what you know that matters. Information is good but information alone is sterile. What matters is what you do with what you know.
Strange isn’t it, most of us seek more knowledge while not utilizing what we know. That is true in business, sports, family life, religion, and every area of life. As in algebra to find the unknown start with the known.
What do you know to do that you should do in 2022? Sometimes that concept is known as a new year’s resolution. Resolve to act constructively utilizing what you know.
Three hundred years before Christ, Erathosthenes conducted a significant experiment. He discovered that in the city of Syene at high noon a stick standing perfectly vertical cast no shadow. Later, he also discovered that 500 miles away, at the exact same moment, a vertical stick cast a shadow of 7 degrees. From this he concluded the earth is round. This led to the following conclusion. 7 degrees is approximately 1/50 of the 360 degrees in a circle. If every 500 miles is 7 degrees, then the full circle of the earth would be 25,000 miles. Erathosthenes had calculated the earth’s circumference to within a few miles.
Eighteen hundred years later Christopher Columbus sailed out of a safe harbor into an uncharted and foreboding sea. His intent was to sail to India. He too believed the earth was round. However, his calculations were off by 7,000. It took weeks longer than anticipated to reach an unknown destination. He returned to this hemisphere four times and died in 1506 having no idea where he had been.
Today we pay tribute to Columbus but few know the name Erathosthenes. Both had faith. One acted on his faith and the other didn’t. Erathosthenes did nothing with what he knew. Columbus had limited knowledge but in faith he acted on that in which he had faith.
Columbus acted on a nucleus of knowledge. His ideas were embryonic but fertile. Out of them mature action resulted in a new world.
Is there some good adventure, project, or action you have the knowledge to achieve but haven’t? Don’t let your song go unsung; your deed undone. Don’t succumb to been-gonna-itus.
Who defeats your best ideas? Who holds you back from what might be or you might become? Be honest. Our own worst inhibitor is our self.
One of President Lincoln’s last comments to his wife in the Ford theater the night he was shot was, “I want to go to the Holy Land...” If that has been one of your ambitions and you would like information of our next pilgrimage there in May contact me at my web address.
In professional and spiritual matters this admonition is still valid: “Be doers of the word and not hearers only.”
Make 2005 the year you act on what you know. Will the new year prove you to be a Columbus or an Erathosthenes?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.