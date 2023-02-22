A recent trip to the Post Office showed a structure in disrepair and disrespect. Like many parts of our country.
The location is nicely situated on Sandy Plains Road with good ingress and egress, thanks to the Cobb County roads department. But then it ends. The parking lot looks like it was laid in two halves meeting in the middle. The middle is a hopscotch of pot holes that get worse with each visit. You have to straddle that middle line or risk a trip to the car mechanic.
Walking up the sidewalk, there are several thin branches growing out of the narrow space where the pavement meets the brick building. These are not weeds – they are actual branches that will become a tree of some sort if not removed. The inevitable result is that the sidewalk will start to buckle and the building wall will weaken, resulting in costly repairs. I tried to pull one, but it wouldn’t budge.
Entering the building, the automatic-opening double doors are stuck in an open position — and have been for several years. They never close, they just stay permanently open. When queried about why the doors don’t close, the employees just shrug. What a waste of money to have cold air pouring into the lobby in the winter. And the heat of summer flowing in during the rest of the year. None of us would allow a door in our homes to stay open for years.
Growing up, if I left a door open, my father would exclaim: “Close the door! I can’t afford to cool the whole state.” Well apparently, the postal service can.
The United States Postal Service was established in 1775. It was an underground network that enabled the colonists to discuss treason without the British being privy. After our independence, the postal service became the most important governmental function to the people. James Madison used the postal service to charge higher prices to attorneys and businessmen, allowing much cheaper postage for newspapers which allowed the new democracy to have an informed citizenry. The postal service has been suffering severe financial issues for years — a permanently-open door is probably the least of its worries.
However, the postal service has been an integral and noble part of our country from before we were a country — we need to fix what’s broke.
