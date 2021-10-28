In his column of Oct. 20, Dick Yarbrough does well to praise the teachers and administrators of the Cobb middle and elementary schools that were listed among the top 100 schools in the country by U.S. News and World report. I join him in congratulating those dedicated educators.
However, he also uses the occasion to renew his tiresome and predictable rant regarding legislators who want to hold public schools more accountable for the quality of the education they provide to our children — especially in light of the exorbitant amounts of money that we taxpayers pour into our public education system.
Mr. Yarbrough’s wrath is sorely misplaced. Instead of whining about Republican lawmakers who dare to believe that parents should have more control over their education tax dollars, he should be focused on ways that all schools (public, private, charter, parochial and, yes, homeschooling) can be utilized to provide a better product through good old competition.
He doesn’t seem to realize it, but he then goes on to give one of several good reasons why parents are removing their children from public schools all across this country. The reason: dysfunctional and dictatorial school boards. Public schoolchildren and their parents have long been victimized by political hacks (like our local Democrat school board members) who often use a school board seat as a stepping stone to higher office. But recently, with the confluence of COVID-19 edicts and the indoctrination of their children by leftist teachers’ union members, parents have had enough - and rightly so.
Just two weeks ago, most Cobb homeowners had to send in their annual property tax payment. If they scrutinized their tax bill, they might have been surprised to see that two-thirds of their payment went to the Cobb County school board (if the homeowner is under the age of 62). That means that all the rest of county government functions (police, fire, parks, transportation, courts, etc.) get just one dollar for every two dollars the school board gets from property tax revenue. For that kind of financial outlay, taxpayers deserve more from Mr. Yarbrough than a lecture about “looney” Republicans “trying to screw our public schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.