I see why Darcy Castro wrote the letter entitled “More diversity needed among MDJ columnists” on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after reading the latest column by Nelson Price entitled “Stolen Elections” on September 10/11, 2022.
I can’t believe this fellow was a Christian minister. This column is filled with inaccuracies and is one of the most disingenuous diatribes I have ever seen in an editorial in any newspaper. Does he realize that Trump's failure to concede is the first and only to lead to an attempt to try to interfere with the legitimate transfer of power in the history of our republic. None of the other election losers failed to let the legitimate transfer occur and most eventually graciously conceded to the rightful winner. The big lie of Trump was just that and there is absolutely no legal evidence to the contrary. What evidence is he referring to in his eleventh paragraph? Republican naysayers?
I was an academic physician for over 50 years and no “Christian doctor” is ever “forced to perform abortions” against his or her principles or beliefs as stated in his twelfth paragraph.
Jesus taught us to be peacemakers, not naysayers and instruments of polarization. Christian tenets include telling the truth, not lying, caring for those less fortunate and loving our enemies as we would love our friends. When is this newspaper going to get rid of these senile ramblings and show some effort to not have leftist editorialists, but middle of the roaders and true peacemakers? Our world and our immediate society needs healing words and factual opinion, not divisive ramblings. I loved the intellectual conservative writings of people such as William Buckley. But in this day and age, the only conservative rhetoric emanates from fanatics and disrupters.
Try to bring some balance to this newspaper; the area is changing and, if you are to survive as a newspaper, you should learn to speak to all of your readers not just the far right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.