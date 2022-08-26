I subscribe to the MDJ to learn about local events and connect to my community. I’m grateful that at a time when it is hard to financially keep a print publication afloat, that we have this tangible community resource.
For years, I have diligently read each page… and stomached my frustration once I get to the editorials. It is, quite literally, a sea of older white men espousing their (mostly) highly conservative and religious beliefs. I have lived all over the country, and I respect the nuances and culture of each community I have been fortunate enough to be a part of, gaining a broad perspective and appreciative worldview for those outside my background and upbringing. While I don’t feel that what I consume should be a reflection of myself or my values, I look around my community and see many lovely people that are certainly not all white, male, over 50 and outwardly highly religious.
I regret that the MDJ does not reflect these families and citizens in its editorial and opinion pieces. The catalyst for me to share this sentiment was the recent article, “The present is no time for unity.” While I’m sure that the author Mr. Hines is a lovely man with whom I would enjoy getting to know and learning from, my heart broke reading his article which essentially felt like a call for the political right to “throw a few punches,” as he describes through his personal narrative. The tyranny of which he encourages us to fight is nothing more than political posturing and gasoline poured on flames, by articles such as this.
I believe in freedom, respect and unity, and most certainly not at the cost of “fighting” those on the other side of the aisle. Perhaps elevating voices outside of the homogenous demographic that is published by the MDJ would help engender more understanding and compassion. And please know, Mr. Hines, this is said with a great deal of respect and admiration for the work of you and your fellow columnists.
(1) comment
These columns are routinely "old man yells at cloud."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.