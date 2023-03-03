The Georgia General Assembly this year is considering legislation that would bring life-changing improvements for my family and many others. The Georgia Promise Scholarship Act, SB 233, would provide families with $6,000 of state education funds allotted per student to put toward the best educational fit for the child. It’s already passed the Senate Education Committee.
I am the mother of eight children. My fifth daughter, Meagan, was born with severe hydrocephalus, a condition that causes fluid to collect on her brain. She had a shunt implanted surgically to help drain the fluid. But she still has multiple peripheral diagnoses, including epilepsy, pituitary-related issues with growth, and a G-tube for getting the proper daily nutrients. At 11 years old and 41 pounds, she’s the average size of a 5-year-old.
In addition to her challenges, Meagan has a medically complex case. She has had 25 brain surgeries and faced numerous life-threatening medical crises.
We started our educational journey in private school. But Meagan was best served in a public special-needs preschool. To keep the children together, we transitioned them all into the local public elementary school. For a long time, we were on the same schedule and at the same place.
When my oldest daughter reached sixth grade, we began our homeschool journey as a means to keep the family together. We are now connected with a great hybrid educational program that combines the best of both worlds. My kids continue to homeschool, but they also have group classes, science labs, and additional instructional help for higher-level subjects through a private program with other homeschool students.
Throughout the elementary years, we’ve been able to build a great team for Meagan at her public school where she’s now in fifth grade — but all of that will go away in middle school. Academically, she is behind in many areas while excelling in others. This makes Meagan a gray area student, and public schools frequently struggle to serve students who don’t fit into a typical box. In many ways, her education will need to start over in a public school’s sixth grade class that won’t be equipped to serve her emotionally, educationally and medically. It will be additionally difficult considering 6th grade means multiple teachers, multiple class changes, and many other variables that will complicate matters.
Change is needed, and Meagan would benefit greatly from joining her siblings in the hybrid program as she enters her middle school years. It would meet her academic as well as social needs. Spending time with other students — seeing their behavior modeled each day — is what will help her grow and mature the best she can. Academically we can tailor her studies to the things she can do, and medically, if she is fatigued or has an issue arise, the hybrid schedule will allow her the resting time she needs to succeed.
The problem is, the costs will add up quickly. We will need to hire a paraprofessional for hybrid days and a special education tutor on homeschool days. Therapies, learning assistance, and even an on-call nurse would all be required for Meagan’s wellbeing and learning success, expenses that are covered in her public school setting but not in a private program.
If passed, the funds from the Promise Scholarship would help our family make the best decisions for Meagan’s schooling and serve her as a whole person.
Meagan’s current medical, educational and social needs naturally create a heightened stress level for our family. But having her at the hybrid, with her siblings and on the family’s schedule, would release some pressure, and give us more time with her and improve her quality of life.
Our family fully supports both public and private schools. But one size does not fit all for every child or every family — and unfortunately, that means extra out-of-pocket costs for families who choose different paths to properly educate their children. Promise Scholarships would empower parents to do what they think is best for their children, whether it’s a family like mine that requires flexibility for a unique circumstance in realizing public school can no longer properly serve Meagan, or a family that simply chooses a private school option. Our tax dollars should follow the child and meet the individual needs.
It’s time to make Promise Scholarships available for families like mine, who desire to build a hybrid school experience for their special needs children — but need the support to make that dream a reality.
