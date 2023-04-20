Governor Roy Barnes’ views on different subjects appeared in the MDJ on Saturday, April 1. He expressed his disappointment in the reading skills of young Georgian students. I recalled how he tried to make a difference with the help of Mr. Otis Brumby, Jr. to get at the problems in the Georgia’s Board of Education. Governor Barnes got torched by the teachers’ union in his last election for his efforts.
Every educational review highlights problems, but not much changes. Recent events can give us an insight into one of the main issues. I will start with a question? Do you trust the educational integrity of the students at Asbury College in Kentucky or the educational integrity of the Antifa students coming from their various colleges and universities terrorizing American cities?
The original goal of education was to teach an unbiased view of history. This has changed. There are now an average of 45.1 Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity administrators per college and university. The University of Michigan has 163 adversity “political” officers. This is 2.3 officers for every member of the history staff. Not only is this expensive, but it is counter- productive to a healthy country.
The Anifa mobs of young people, many from upper income families, are educated to be radicals. Our faculties are vastly over-populated with radical leftists who are not subtle in their biases. Portland’s “Summer of Love” was the perfect example.
When 100 days of destruction and mayhem is ignored by the Justice Department, you know that this “cancer” runs deep. Education is a bipartisan issue. However, when the public schools are taken over by partisans, it is beyond time to act.
Just give both sides of an issue, open the campus for speakers from BOTH sides, and get rid of the “Thought Police” like the ones in Orwell’s book, “1984.”
