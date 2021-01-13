My late mentor, Henry Holley, once gave me a plaque that said a leader sees the future before anyone else does. I believe he would agree with me that a corollary is that words and actions have consequences. A recent illustration of these maxims is the members of Congress and the Senate who played a role in the president’s effort to overturn the votes of the Electoral College. It is ironic that many in those legislative branches, having played a role in sowing the seeds of discontent, are now faulting the police for not protecting them from the resulting mob. It’s pretty safe to say in the Capitol today there are less advocates for defunding the police.
It has been said that we are responsible for our response to a situation. On Nov. 3 I lost my campaign for reelection. Now comfortably resting in my pasture, I look back with some amusement on assertions by Democrats that I was working to suppress the vote. Some suppression. In the general election every Democratic candidate who ran county-wide won. If we confuse the inconvenience of standing in line with voter suppression, I can only imagine what the future holds if the General Assembly imposes limits on absentee ballots, forcing more people to the polls. Let’s not forget the bill for those polls comes from the county’s general fund, not the state.
How I handled my defeat is well documented. The transition in grace of which I spoke comes from both my faith walk and being part of nation-building programs in Macedonia and Iraq and experiencing life overseas for nearly 25 years. All democracies or republics are fragile because they derive their power from the people. Anyone who has been in elected office like I have appreciates that this can be a combustible mixture. Paul from the Bible wrote that everything is possible but not everything is permissible. Freedom and liberty are interlinked but they are not the same. The freedom to exercise liberty has restraints. The national tone for how these restraints are exercised is set by the leader. What happened in Washington should have come as no surprise since the lead up to it was played out on the public stage. As I said, we are responsible for our response to a situation.
There will be abundant finger pointing in the next few weeks. But Jan. 6 was just a point in time and unfortunately a convenient diversion from the equally problematic realities that will confront the new president and all of us on Jan. 20. On Jan. 7, 4,112 people in the United States died from COVID 19-related complications, bringing the death total to approximately 365,000 people in our wonderful country. 407,316 Americans paid the “full measure of their devotion” for us in World War II. That was over a period of 4½ years. COVID-19 deaths will pass that number and in less than a span of a year. This is a national tragedy. Yes, the vaccines are becoming available but the distribution of them is anything but warp speed. The national debt in 2017 was $20.25 trillion; as I write this piece it is $27.7 trillion and growing. Roughly 30% is held by foreigners, of whom China is the second largest holder. Homeland Security is acknowledging that the Russians have seriously hacked into our national government and infrastructure network. It is what Homeland Security is not telling you that should make you worry. Let’s be clear: Putin is not now nor ever has he been our friend.
Regardless of our political affiliation, I believe most would agree with Abraham Lincoln’s words that “a house divided against itself cannot stand.” What are needed today are leaders who have the grace to strive for common ground, leaders who can help bring out of us our “better angels.”
