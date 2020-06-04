The Four Tops was a very popular Motown recording group in the 1960s and though only one of the original members survive today, they are still performing under the same nom de guerre. One of its original members, Renaldo “Obie” Benson, was with the group in Berkley, California, in May of 1969 and witnessed a confrontation between anti-war protesters and the police. What Benson saw that day inspired him to write a song that was ultimately recorded by Marvin Gaye and has been heard by millions of people around the world. The song Benson wrote is “What’s Going On”. As I witness what is happening across America these last several days, the lyrics of the song has found new meaning with me.
What happened in Minneapolis on May 25 to George Floyd made the majority of Americans who have seen the video condemn the actions of not only the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, but also the inactivity of the other officers who stood around and did nothing. Protest across the world about what happened in Minneapolis and other incidents involving law enforcement and the community have created an environment of violence and destruction, and forced confrontations between police and citizens. This has jeopardized the safety and security of citizens across the country, destroyed businesses and perpetuated hostilities to the point that police officers are being targeted.
I don’t think any rational person can deny the sociological and historical events which have been influencing factors of what is currently happening in America involving police and the community. As we examine history beginning in the latter part of the 20th century, we find examples of police and community clashes such as what occurred during the Civil Rights Movement, the Jersey City riots of ‘64, the Watts riots of ‘65, the long hot summer in 1967, where over 150 riots occurred across the nation, the Rodney King riots in ‘92, and other clashes which have occurred in the 21st century such as Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, Baltimore, Maryland, in 2015, and New York City in 2015. President Johnson convened the “Kerner Commission” in 1967 to examine police and community relationships, while President Obama had a commission publish a similar examination entitled “The President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.” Though written approximately five decades apart there are amazing similarities. There seems to be a conversation that is yet to be completed concerning the relationship of the police function in America and the communities they serve.
In the same time frame, we find American law enforcement has continued to be on the front lines and doing their job. They have been there through all the riots, the Kansas City bombing in ‘95, at 9/11 — where approximately 60 were killed on that fateful day in New York City — five officers were targeted and shot in cold blood in Dallas Texas in 2016, and officers continue to be refused service in restaurants and disrespected in other ways across the U.S. We cannot let what has happened, and what is happening, draw a line between the community and police. We need each other to keep our cities safe and protect EACH other. The riots that we are seeing on television are not indicative of the peaceful protesters that only want justice and their voice heard, and we must also not believe that the egregious actions of some officers are representative of the majority of police officers in America. As former Chief of Police for Clayton and Cobb County I can tell you firsthand that when officers go out and betray the trust of the community, no one is more upset than the hardworking men and women who continue to wear the uniform proudly and give selfless service each day. Each officer wears the uniform of law enforcement, but also, they wear the uniform of citizens, fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters. The vast majority of officers are truly attempting to serve their community.
We can’t let lawlessness manifest itself in the name of “protest.” There is a distinct difference between a citizen’s right to engage in protest and the anarchist type of violence and destruction that we have seen happen over this last week. It is very disturbing to see what happened to George Floyd. It is also very disturbing to see how some have used his death as a justification to commit criminal acts. Police executives must show leadership, continue to find effective ways to engage and partner with the community, and prove that organizational accountability will be upheld. Community leaders must also use their platforms to work with law enforcement to discuss, understand, and address the factors and barriers that divide us and create racial tensions and social inequalities. It will take leadership on both sides to turn this tragedy into something positive.