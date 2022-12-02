For many of us, the premature exit of the Atlanta Braves from post-season competition posed more than just disappointment. It pulled the plug from a major diversion from the other wise lively discussions and friendly assessments of the teams steady progress, and mounting victories, and series sweeps. Thank goodness, we now have the Falcons and the Hawks to help fill the void.
Unfortunately, we still may have some space that may likely be filled with argumentative points other than sports. It is likely to get filled with politics and current affairs. The concern these days is the acrimony that is leading too many of us to engage our group to discussions that too often leads to elevated emotions and rising
passions. One cannot help but notice the notable increase in instances of road rage, lack of patience and a ‘hurry up’ sense of being. Common courtesy and manners seem to be taking a back seat, even with the holiday season upon us.
By the way, the ‘C’ change I am referring to is a marked increase in civility. I am beginning to wonder if things will return to a point that satisfaction can be attained just from the opportunity to engage and exchange versus a current day tendency to rise above, attempt to convert, and mentally conquer. It is only natural to seek the company of others that tend to agree with your points of view. I find it interesting to meet someone who may specialize or be involved in a field of interest to me. It presents a time to let my ears lead ahead of my mouth and learn.
Recently, a mature gentleman in my grocery line mentioned how much things have changed in his lifetime and wondered if any semblance of those days would ever return. It gave me pause as I thought how often I had engaged in similar discussions in recent months.
For me, it is about civility, tolerance and hope. Some of you may have noticed the same news accounts as I have seen in Washington, DC of recent trials of certain political figures. In the background you could see a sign being held so studiously by a gentleman who calls himself the ‘Truth Conductor’. The sign he is holding has
profound wording and he is so dressed for the occasion. It is straight to the point. “Stop hating each other because we disagree." It did not take me long to respect not only the persistence of the Truth Conductor, but more importantly his message. I believe there are seasons, cycles, momentum, and declines. Our ability to transcend them depends in large part on our faith, love of our community, our family values and respect for one another. It is imperative that we not let the temptation to over reach and allow unreasonableness to lay claim to the day.
I have no doubt that the Truth Conductor, whose actual name is Don Folden, might be troubled by the tenor of the current senatorial runoff now taking place in Georgia. To suggest that it has become an emotion filled race for the Senate seat is truly an under statement, regardless of your preference and ultimately, your vote. The negative level of the vitriol being hurled about the candidates is disturbing to me because on December 7, we have to find a way to get back to some degree of normalcy, and most certainly, a much needed higher degree of civility.
Life is not always a bed of roses, but it sure has its moments. Often, it is up to us to make the most of our opportunities to make a difference in relationships with others.
