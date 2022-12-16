As we enjoy the final picturesque evidence of a lovely fall season, we are beginning to feel the eminence of old man winter just around the corner. One can hardly complain, save the appreciative golfer that loses golf balls, regardless of its color, in the leaves in places other than the fairway.
Regardless, we know that winter will soon be very much upon us with the wind demanding entry into every nook and cranny of one’s abode. This should give us pause because from my observations, the homeless population in our midst continues to have an overdue presence. For me, it will continue to be the scourge of our time.
It is concerning that we are in an era where societal challenges are being discussed, as long been the case, but concrete, humane solutions continue to go begging. I will continue to believe that we are an exceptional country for many reasons, one being our ability to solve problems, often using innovative measures. However, it
appears we are losing our mojo when it comes to this area in our society.
Having had the opportunity to travel to a few major cities of late, one being where I grew up in the District of Columbia, the degree of homelessness and tent encampments is rather prevalent and concerning. How can financial resources be an issue in nation’s capital? Are we not our brother’s keeper?
Frankly, I am from the school that says we can solve a problem if we really want to. I understand why this one is taking so long. It is a huge lift and will require a real commitment across the board. Oh, yes, I have heard the rejoinder of doing too much; we will become a magnet from other areas. Hey, a rising tide lifts all boats, even those stuck at the bottom.
We are seeing another election cycle come and go with candidates who ran for offices whose span of responsibility clearly covers affordable housing and the homeless. Yet, there are too few questions put forth during debates and forums. It is apparent that once the election season passes, the urge to host town hall meetings wanes ever so quickly.
Wonder if even tent manufacturers, well-respected ones, like Coleman, who I remember from my scouting days, think about this issue. I would bet they still pride themselves on manufacturing a quality tent, with the thought it will provide enjoyment, protection and pleasure for the sporadic camper. They probably cannot fathom the reality that their product and others like it actually have become the equivalent of permanent residence for a growing population in our locales and throughout America. The same thought process goes through my mind for car manufacturers. Who can relish the thought of a car being a residence for individuals and families, too? I have put such faith from scripture where Christ says “what you do for the least of thee, you do for me."
Moreover, let us hope that on the affordable housing front, land banks, land trusts on the local level, come to fruition. State legislators at the capital, where something similar to the Sadowski Act of Florida might rise to the top in the coming ’23 session. On the federal level, let’s cross our fingers and hope for a healthy
congressional floor debate on the American Housing Act. On the homeless and tenant eviction level, it would even be interesting to see what HUD’s reaction would be to the Cobb Hope Park concept proffered by my friend, John Morgan. It appears moratoriums are not the answer. How about Landlord Mitigation legislation, similar to that in effect in the State of Washington? It deserves serious consideration by our legislators.
On the national scale, it is a wonderment to explain how the richest and greatest country on earth appears to be unwilling and ambivalent in addressing the homelessness in America. On the local scale, it is similarly amazing that neither money can be effectively dispersed to the landlords nor can partnerships be fostered to assure sheltering of the homeless. Furthermore, there are a large number of higher education institutions that offer programs in urban studies. Food, water, and shelter solutions surely have to be considered in any meaningful study of urban America. We need to be much further down the road on this one.
It would be so much more comforting to know that a beacon of hope were on the horizon. Such a beacon may be coming forth from Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass, who has proclaimed dealing with the homeless will be her administration’s highest priority.
Let’s stay tune and see what changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.