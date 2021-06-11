Often times, I wonder how long certain amazing, illogical issues will remain so. Seemingly, stilled in a time warp.
At the top of my list would be the continued lack of appreciation for our small businesses. I became quite forlorn when I became aware of some horror stories about the experiences of some small businesses during the initial period of the PPP loans. Small businesses that had, what they thought was a good working relationship with their financial institution, soon were met with a wake-up call. It did not seem to matter how long they had banked with the institutions, it just mattered that you had to get in line on the banks' timetable. This sort of treatment is exactly why one of my ongoing mantras has been: You go where you are appreciated, not tolerated.
One would think that after such a lackluster, frustrating and in some cases, very heart wrenching, year of 2020, small businesses earned the nod to be at the front of the line. Yes, some saving grace was indeed the fact that, unlike some states, Georgia elected not to close businesses down long. One can only imagine the heartburn that is still taking place in some states that are still keeping its boot on the necks of small businesses.
Only time will tell whether the small business owner I spoke with and who shared a sobering experience, will be able to quickly make up for a financial awakening. He was expecting to obtain his CO (certificate of occupancy). Instead, he was presented with a sewer tap bill for $38,000 by our water department. We all should be concerned whether his business, and others like his, near Truist Park, will be able to weather the setback of a cancelled July All-Star baseball game and a lucrative week of tourism.
Another small business owner opined what it was like to pay $7,000 to renew their business license and be surprised to receive a supplemental bill a week later for an additional $5,000. Other small business owners, particularly a couple of new restaurants shared similar experiences. They would arrange to get their required inspection; a correction or adjustment needed to be made would be noted. Another appointment would be made for a re-inspection. The correction would be noted, only to be met with another item needing correction. You guessed it. Another appointment would have to be made. This all results in the obvious delay in obtaining a CO, but pushes back that ‘Grand Opening’.
My hue and cry is simply this. When you take the risk to open a small business in a fertile county like Cobb, you have made your investment and, in most cases, arranged for financing, only to be met with a frustrating number of return appointments and delays in opening. Each day of delay is like a ticking bomb making that noticeable sound seemingly from the left side of the chest. You are reluctant to make waves because those could be the very waves that sink your dreams of a successful business launch. Apparently, one is not made aware of an appeal process. The experience surely must make one think, why is the world against me?
Only time will tell if the political acid test that I use will be more universally adopted. My vote usually goes first to the individual who has had to meet a payroll, not backed down from the IRS without a fight and dealt with banks, which too often are willing to help when you do not need help. I have found if one has had the experience of being treated like a number, they are more unlikely to treat a constituent in the same vein. I’m just saying…
Only time will tell if local government, including state and national will even give small business its rightful lane on the road to prosperity and, yes, respect. The current state of affairs indicates far too many instances that defy what I have always known as the ‘Golden Rule’. Treat that small business owner like you would want to be treated.
Fortunately, there was a reprieve for some last year. Cobb County, in partnership with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, solicited and awarded over $40 million dollars in grants to small businesses in 2020. It had to have been an answer to many fervent prayers during the pandemic. Many of the businesses that received funds felt as though they had found water in the desert. This is especially true with those that had struck out with banks and did not qualify for PPP funds. The red tape and hurdles of federal can be quite onerous, at the very time the month’s end is near and the stack of payables grows tall like weeds in the field.
If I had the spiritual imprimatur to add a ninth beatitude to the profound eight already etched in the Good Book, it would be “Blessed are the small business owners, for they are the salt of the earth.
Until next time…
