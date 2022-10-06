It was deja vu all over again for me when I learned the disturbing news of the announced closing by WellStar of the Atlanta Medical Center effective Nov. 1.
It is a shame that within a reasonable number of years in Atlanta, one can recall the interesting similarities between the closing of AMC and Southwest Hospital in 2009. The similarities are so close that they serve to further raise my Irish dander. The client community is usually the last to know, given no opportunity of redress in the matter and is simply served a take-it-or-lump-it menu.
You are likely to ask next, where were the elected representatives in this latest matter? It appears that they were in the same place as before, in the dark, out of the loop and seemingly disengaged. It appears to me that their aperture was skewed toward other much less important issues than the continued health well being of the community.
The other question I have is who sits on the WellStar board? Surely, the seriousness of the matter had to have been an agenda item at least one Board of Directors meeting and reported from the upper tier.
It was January 2009; Southwest Hospital closed its doors. The medical staff did not know, elected officials did not know, and the employees did not know nor the community. They were all caught in the dark without even a candle of light to navigate through the tunnel of economic survival. There was an attempt to re-open the hospital by a select group of doctors. Unfortunately, they were not successful in keeping the doors open. Ironically, the Affordable Care Act would have nullified the arrangement anyway because one of its provisions did not allow for medical doctors to own a hospital.
I was involved with a group initially trying to save the hospital. A number of community forums were held with the support of the late Atlanta City Councilman C.T. Martin. I even was able to engage baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and former Mayor Atlanta Shirley Franklin. It was a grand effort but to no avail. The die had been cast. Chalk up another loss for the Atlanta community.
Fast forward to 2022, it looks to me that very little has changed. The community gets lip service and the illusion of inclusion despite being the most relevant link in the chain.
Oh, by the way, Atlanta happens to be one of the fastest growing cities in America. In addition, it was just designated as the most ideal city to live in America. We have the ideal business climate, weather climate, and workforce climate, but unfortunately may not have the best emergency care coverage to meet the likely demand as it once did.
However, it is somewhat comforting for those interested that Mayor Dickens has gotten down in the riverbed on the matter. Unfortunately, it appears that the AMC salvation ship has sailed. Grady Hospital has been given supplemental funding by the State of Georgia. Additional beds will be provided to help accommodate the anticipated uptick in volume of emergencies. Developers have been given fair warning of "not so fast" for their high-rise architects.
However, the question remains. What if that lifeline is not enough? What about the community needs for two level one trauma centers? What about the employees? Only time will tell the full ramifications of WellStar’s decision. They could have and should have done a better public relations performance for its customer base and communication network. Surely, this may likely serve as a case study for a few business school classes. If they knew about the negative trending, they should have sounded the alarm earlier and bought in the cavalry.
I believe they would have received support similar to what Grady received when they encountered ominous times a number of years ago. They got support from corporate citizens and the state, alike. This time our public officials would have gotten engaged, and people would have realized that a healthy hospital network is in everyone’s best interest, even people that do not live in the immediate area. It is regrettable they chose the road of "farewell" instead of the one named ‘get well’ in the face of the challenging times upon us all.
It could be very interesting one day to ask a board member one question: Do you really think this was handled in the best manner?
