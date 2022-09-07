It is quite easy to be in a ‘zone’ these days. One such experience comes to mind in regards to the perennial holiday that falls on the first Monday of September – Labor Day.
I will be one of the first to admit, for many years, it only signified a few things for me. One, the official end of summer. Two, the beginning of school. Third, until recent years, on the fashion side of things, you put your two-tone dress shoes up until next spring. Clearly, to me now it means much more, this year especially.
It appears to be some ominous clouds overhead. This Labor Day should give us pause as we get a sense of tension, uncertainty and anguish with many folk. I appreciate some fellow business owners I know really light up when they talk about the value of their employees. It becomes quite clear that they realize it is not just about compensation, but is also about appreciation.
For far too many, this Labor Day will only mean a continuation of working long hours, being looked at with askance if you even appear to be unwilling to work extra hours at the supervisor’s request. It will mean frustration, disappointment and tension for employees facing the ax at companies like Bed, Bath and Beyond. It will mean more sign carrying is necessary for the pilots on the picket line of Delta. It will mean addition forbearance, determination, and renewed vigor for those representing the thousands of railroad workers looking for a raise to keep up with the additional workload and freight backlog on the rails across America. It will mean just another day to the supply chain workers and longshoreman that are trying to get a handle on the backlog of
containers innaundating our ports. It will mean just another day to the front line workers who are likely to feel the brunt of the complaints from customers who were used to seeing fully stocked shelves and ample options. After all, shopping used to be fun, now if you are lucky enough to find it, you are likely to load up and keep it moving.
This Labor Day will mark the first in a longtime that the ugly tax of inflation has stuck a pin in our balloon of optimism. It has served to further remind us of the growing income and wealth disparity as a result of the Financial Capitalism that dominates our economy in contrast to the underinvestment in Industrial Capitalism.
The lack of, or downright systematic destruction of the family wage is a recurring and historic struggle that on occasion had been corrected in large measure by religious or union activism. With their institutional erosion, beginning in the 1970’s when post war parity ended, wages have never quite caught up with the cost of living but rather have lowered, an erosion and disparity that continues today. We are seeing staggering numbers of people unable to pay their utility bills. The number of people facing eviction in the near term is at an unacceptable level by any societal standard. Recently, an aluminum manufacturer announced that it was closing its doors because it could pay their utility bill. Imagine, what amount of anguish is likely going in homes of those workers.
The long list of added indignities to working men and women includes the elimination of full indemnity health care managed by non-profits, replaced by legislative act, with a fractured and unsatisfactory private health care system, and the intentional moving of industries out of communities into lower wage countries without adequate redress. In addition, the tightening of traditional tools of working men and women that palliated the effect stagnant wages, such as easy access to credit and unquestioned access to bankruptcy protection, were piece by piece irrevocably altered. The social contract was effectively abolished substituting in its place, regressive policy changes, except that of changing our tax code, have served to shatter the lives of millions, and which has written many Americans out of the illusion of a middle class lifestyle.
So let us remember, and not forget that the value of labor remains an elusive treasure in the field that gets overlooked by too many organizations. Moreover, a big difference now versus a year ago is that ugly demon called inflation. Much like the grim reaper, it does not discriminate and cuts deep, regardless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.