0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Note:

We have changed our commenting system. If you do not have an mdjonline.com account, you will need to create one in order to comment.

(1) comment

Oh Gee
O. G.

It's interesting that democrat/globalist policies have undermined & perhaps even killed the American dream of legitimate home ownership for all, the primary way to personal financial stability for our formerly free & great middle class. Yet democrats still cannot or will not recognize the strong connection between their policies & the ability of all to own homes. Giving cheap loans to people with the inability to sustain payments only sets them up for disaster. And perhaps the dems attacking great republican reps like Byron donalds of Florida, nominated yesterday by Republicans for the Speakership of the US Congress, might not be a way to gain ground. Communist Missouri Rep Cori Bush accused Byron of policies that "support white supremacy." Which seems to be a complete contradiction to what Mr. M says here. Black dems attacking black Rs is what would've been breaking the esteemed MLK's heart!!! How about a column on that one? Please?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription