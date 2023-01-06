Like an artist admiring a finished canvas, we have drawn this year to a close. We will reflect on the year just passed as looking at the rear view mirror. We need to keep in mind that in some areas, a rising tide has not lifted all boats.
In less than a month we will once again celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Yes, we know how he stood for a color blind, character based society but he was a vanguard for economic justice and equal opportunity. In 2023, it is time to really stop the merry go round and seriously address some incongruous actions in the banking system. Things are indeed changing. Look at what has happened even here in Cobb County. The recent change in name and ownership of Vinings Bank will result in there now being no community bank in Cobb County.
Imagine my chagrin when I was channel surfing recently and happen to come upon a senate banking committee hearing on C-Span. The cadre of notable witnesses giving testimony was impressive to me, both from an historical perspective as well as the current times at hand. First off was the former Mayor of New Orleans and current head of the National Urban League, Honorable Ernest Morial. I always get excited when I see a revered civic leader still down in the riverbed. As it has been said and repeated by me a number of times, the difference between an old broom and a new one is simply that the old one knows where the dirt is. In addition to the former Mayor, Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) was at the table.
It was nothing short of jaw dropping to hear the two gentlemen share current banking practices still taking place to their knowledge today against hard working citizens. Can you believe red lining is still taking place? Hard working families and individuals in Georgia remain either unbanked or under banked. I have know for years that Georgia ranks down with the states like Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and even the District of Columbia. I know Congressman Scott is aware of this unenviable position the state is in and, fortunately, he is a ranking member of the financial services committee. I look to see measurable strides in 2023.
I hasten to point out that the county was very supportive of legislation authored by Sen. Michael Rhett with SB20 Bank Improvement Zones, which is now law. However, it is up to us to take advantage of its intended purpose. I know that the opportunity to partner with a banking institution does exist and the incentives for doing so are in the legislation.
The CRA, Community Investment Act, affords banks an opportunity to really step forward in the community. A more aggressive grading system seems to be getting more attention now with banks. This is a good sign. In too many cases, it is just not a priority in communities across the state. The working class family bread winner that has to weigh whether to consider the offerings of pay day lenders or paying a one percent minimum charge to cash ones check is little solace when you have no other options.
The spectrum does not change much either for the unsuspecting homebuyer that places trust and hopes with their real estate professional. Given today’s interest rate rise, the window of opportunity for home ownership has closed for so many families. Housing affordability seems like a star in a far away galaxy. The widening awareness of that fact as well as its importance to a community is at the crux of the matter, begging for solutions.
I am fortunate to have as friends, two well-respected professionals who work so closely in the housing affordability area of our community that they both have authored books on the subject. They are Marjy Stagmeier, founder of STAR-C and Regina Murray of East West Bank. Regina’s book is titled ‘Possess the Land’. I am sure both revelations about the housing arena will be well received.
On another note, real credit is due to the Cobb County Housing Authority. Thanks to their foresight and that of the late Chairman Boyce, the county probably still stands alone among the other 158 counties in offering housing down payment assistance to its employees for several years now.
In 2023, let’s judge the effectiveness of our elected leaders by how well they address the challenges of so many during these ominous times. A new year means a clean canvas. A clean canvas means they have free rein to paint a path forward as they see it. Let us hope that it will be bright and relevant.
On January 16 th , let’s recommit and rededicate ourselves to continue our quest for that beloved community that meant so much to Rev. Dr. King and so too, to all of us. We are not there yet.
(1) comment
It's interesting that democrat/globalist policies have undermined & perhaps even killed the American dream of legitimate home ownership for all, the primary way to personal financial stability for our formerly free & great middle class. Yet democrats still cannot or will not recognize the strong connection between their policies & the ability of all to own homes. Giving cheap loans to people with the inability to sustain payments only sets them up for disaster. And perhaps the dems attacking great republican reps like Byron donalds of Florida, nominated yesterday by Republicans for the Speakership of the US Congress, might not be a way to gain ground. Communist Missouri Rep Cori Bush accused Byron of policies that "support white supremacy." Which seems to be a complete contradiction to what Mr. M says here. Black dems attacking black Rs is what would've been breaking the esteemed MLK's heart!!! How about a column on that one? Please?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.