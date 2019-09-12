This week’s Time Capsule looks at unusual vegetables, the Marietta Coca-Cola Company and the 445th Military Airlift Wing.
100 years ago …
The Thursday, Sept. 11, 1919, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that John W. Bale, division adjutant of the Georgia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, was in Marietta the Monday before working with John T. Dorsey, brigadier general of the First Georgia Brigade, Sons of Confederate Veterans, for the purpose of reorganizing the Kennesaw Camp No. 700.
"With very little effort," Bale secured the following enrollments - Dorsey, Virgil McCleskey, J.M. Austin, G.B. Gann, J.H. Groves, Lawson Fields, C.M. Dobbs, Dr. W.M. Kemp, Rev. J.M. Crowe, J.E. Massey, W.T. Holland, A.D. Little, G.A. Griffin, Sheriff W.E. Swanson, R.A. Hill, J.J. Black, Dr. W.H. Perkinson, Lindley W. Camp, Herbert Clay, R.L. Squires and Joe Abbott.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Georgia Marble and Stone Works, formerly owned by I.C. Ferris, was reported as having been sold to E.W. Talent and D.W. Donley of Canton. The new owners planned to make changes and enlargements to the plant, which was at the time located behind "the Baptist Church in Marietta."
♦ ♦ ♦
Drivers using the Collins Bridge over the Chattahoochee River were warned that the west side of the bridge was dangerous and that they should go no faster than four miles an hour.
♦ ♦ ♦
Joe B. Daniell was reported as having grown "a record-breaking stalk of corn" on Roswell Road. The stalk had eight ears, six of them fully matured. It was being exhibited at the Standard Mercantile Store in answer to the question - "Can prolific corn be grown in Cobb County?"
♦ ♦ ♦
The Marietta Coca-Cola Company was reported as doubling its capacity by enlarging its building and installing new bottling equipment. The improvements were expected to make the local bottling plant one of the largest in the state.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, Sept. 12, 1919, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that the day before in the window of Sams Drug Co. was "a huge pumpkin-shaped and pumpkin-colored melon said to be a squash." The vegetable, 52 inches in circumference and weighing 52 pounds, was brought in by an unknown Cobb County farm. The rind was said to be tender like a squash, but was like a pumpkin in every other way.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the Current Events column on the front page, Gov. Hugh M. Dorsey was reported as having mailed out $250,000 to the counties of Georgia as an installment of their share of the Motor Vehicle License fund.
♦ ♦ ♦
On the Editorial Page, the editors had the following items:
♦ "The Floyd County Jail has become so bad that even the most hardened criminals refuse to stay in it, and recently asserted their feelings in the matter by walking out in a body." The item was in response to eight prisoners that broke out of the jail in Rome the Wednesday before and were at large.
♦ "The 'romance of Coca-Cola' is but the logical result of judicious and persistent advertising. If Asa Chandler had spent only the small percentage of his receipts in advertising that the average merchant or businessman spends today, he would still be a poor man. Advertising is the longest and strongest arm of any business."
♦ ♦ ♦
The Boswell Hotel in Bremen was reported as burning to the ground the Wednesday before and all 20 guests escaped, except for one family. J.R. Pirkle, his wife and three small children died in the blaze.
♦ ♦ ♦
S.P. Iles and Company of Harriman, Tennessee, dealers in hides, wool and furs, was reported as opening a Marietta location "in the old Paper Mill building on Mill Street" that would be managed by G.C. Dykes.
50 years ago …
In the Sunday, Sept. 7, 1969, Marietta Daily Journal it was reported that the newspaper and the Marietta-Atlanta business community were joining together to salute Lockheed-Georgia Co. and its 29,000 employees on Sept. 28. A special section, titled "A Salute to the World's Best Air Craft Team," was to run in the Journal, the Northside and Sandy Spring Neighbor newspapers for the fourth anniversary of the C5A contract.
♦ ♦ ♦
The 445th Military Airlift Wing was reported in the Friday, Sept. 12, 1969, paper as being presented the next day with the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for exceptionally meritorius service to the nation while on active duty following the seizure of the U.S.S. Pueblo.
The award was to be presented by Maj. Gen. Rollin B. Moore, commander of the Air Force Reserve at Robins Air Force Base, during a formal parade and formation at Dobbins Air Force Base. The 445th and its Dobbins-based 918th Military Airlift Group were mobilized by order of President Lyndon B. Johnson on Jan. 26, 1968, following the Pueblo's capture by North Korea.
Damon Poirier is the Newsroom Administrator and Historian for the Marietta Daily Journal.