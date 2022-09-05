This week’s Time Capsule looks at an eight-year-old car thief, airplane buzzing and a lawsuit over a finger injury.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Sept. 14, 1922, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that an eight-year-old car thief was brought before Marietta Mayor Gordon B. Gann the Friday before on the charges of taking a Ford automobile from one of Marietta's prominent families.
The boy was said to have stolen the key out of the car the Wednesday before, waiting until after dark to start up the Ford and drive away. The boy took a joyride down to Jonesville then came back to Marietta to pick up his friends. When he reached Lemon Street, the car ran out of gas. The boy was given 30 days on the streets since he couldn't be convicted in Superior Court because of his age. The others riding in the car were given 10 days apiece.
♦ ♦ ♦
The paper also reported on the death of Dr. Wikle, who had been in declining health for several weeks, at the Piedmont Sanitorium in Atlanta the Sunday before. Dr. Wikle came to Marietta as a druggist and was employed with the Hodges Drug Co. for a time. Later he became associated with Doyle Butler in the storefront that the Allen Drug Co. occupied in 1922. Several years after parting from Butler, Dr. Wikle opened his own drugstore in the space that was occupied by Collins Bros.
♦ ♦ ♦
J.W. Hardeman & Sons, located at 12 Park Square in Marietta, ran and advertisement for the following food item deals: $1.20 for 24 pounds of the highest patent plain flour, 17-and-a-half cents a pound for bulk pure lard, 25 cents for a one-pound pail of peanut butter, 10 cents for a single cake of Wonder Root coconut oil soap and 40 cents for a pound of Maxwell House coffee. The ad also announced that they delivered and orders could be made by dialing 57 on the telephone.
♦ ♦ ♦
The "Personal Mention" column, written by Mrs. D.C. Cole, reported the following:
♦J. Bolling Reynolds and his wife, Constance, sailed for Korea the week before. Mr. Reynolds was going to serve as a missionary. Mrs. Reynolds had spend a lot of time in Marietta with her aunt, Mrs. A.S. J. Gardner.
♦The Seventh Grade B class, under teacher Mrs. Horace Field, was studying the foundation and manufacture of marble. The Tuesday before, the class went to the McNeal Marble Works for a demonstration of this Georgia product.
75 years ago ...
On Page 4 of the Monday, Sept. 8, 1947, edition of the Marietta Daily Journal, the editors wrote:
"Every once in a while some aviator, flying over Cobb County, decides to 'buzz' the housetops and does the affair up in grand style. The fact that such an aerial performance is against the law does not enter into the mind of the happy-go-lucky bugger. Nevertheless, upon occasion, some of them are apprehended and punished. Recently, the Twelfth Air Force demoted a Captain, convicted of 'buzzing,' to First Lieutenant, fined him $600 and gave him an official reprimand. For pilots of private planes, the punishment is revocation of licenses to fly."
♦ ♦ ♦
Immediate construction of a new $250,000 bridge over the Chattahoochee River at Bolton was reported in the Tuesday, Sept. 9, 1947, paper as being approved by State Highway officials and Gov. M.E. Thompson following a meeting with Cobb County leaders the Monday before at the capitol. The Cobb contingent, headed up by Marietta Mayor-Elect Sam J. Welsch and Commissioner George McMillan, presented to Gov. Thompson a petition signed by hundreds of people who traveled the bridge daily.
♦ ♦ ♦
The following items were reported in the Wednesday, Sept. 10, 1947, paper:
♦Construction was temporarily halted on Marietta's new hospital following an order the Monday before from the Hospital Authority. Eight of the 60 workmen remained on the job making final adjustments and storing expensive materials before being laid off indefinitely. The worker layoffs were due to financial reasons.
♦The days of slippery steps and dangerous falls were over at the Cobb County Courthouse, according to Commissioner McMillan. New non-skid resurfacing was being laid on the marble steps in front of the building.
♦Charles E. Owenby brought a lawsuit for $15,000 against Southeast Greyhound bus lines the day before claiming permanent and painful injuries when a bus door closed on his middle finger on Aug. 8, 1947. Owenby alleged that he was boarding a bus heading for Marietta from the F.H. Henderson service station in Jonesville. When the driver started the bus with a sudden jerk, the door closed on Owenby's hand and crushed his middle finger. Owenby said that the appendage was badly injured, bleeding profusely, and the driver did not give him any emergency aid or take him to a doctor.
