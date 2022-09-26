This week’s Time Capsule looks at a senate race, vehicle accidents, a fire and the sales at local stores.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Oct. 5, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Herbert Clay had announced his run for U.S. Senator to serve the unexpired term of the late Sen. Thomas E. Watson.
Opposing the Marietta candidate was Judge Walter F. George of Vienna, Gov. Thomas W. Hardwick, Judge G.H. Howard, John T. Boifueillet of Macon, Judge Horace Holden and Carl F. Hutcheson of Atlanta. Mrs. W.H. Felton of Cartersville, "Georgia's grand old woman," was appointed ad-interim Senator to serve until a successor could be duly elected on Nov. 7, 1922.
♦ ♦ ♦
Myrtle Richardson, the six-year-old daughter of the Richardson family of Radium Street in Roselane, was struck and painfully injured by a truck on Church Street in Marietta shortly before noon the Monday before.
She was immediately taken to Dr. Nolan's Sanitarium by J.H. Hulsey, the driver of the truck. Her injuries, while painful, were not serious. She sustained a bruise on her forehead and another near the elbow.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Rogers Grocery store in Marietta ran an advertisement on Page 2 that listed the following Saturday specials: a can of Libby's Dessert Peaches for 33 cents, a half-pound of Lowney's Coco for 24 cents, a pint can of Wesson Oil for 22 cents, a cake of Palm Olive soap for 7 cents, a 26-pound bag of Domino Sugar for $1.80, a can of Campbell's Pork and Beans for 10 cents, a can of assorted Campbell's soups for 10 cents, a pound of Golden Glow Coffee for 38 cents, a bottle of Lea & Perrins Sauce for 8 cents, two cans of Eagle Brand Milk for 35 cents and a package of Pillsbury's Pancake Flour for 15 cents.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Oct. 5, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that The Golden Rule Cash Store System was opening a new store in Woodstock on Oct. 7, 1922.
The new store would be called Medford's Cash Store and managed by Jay Haney, a popular Cherokee County businessman. Like other stores in the system, the new Woodstock store would be operated for cash. All goods would be marked in plain figures and sold at marked prices to everyone. The results of this policy were the Golden Rule Cash Stores had no accounts to lose, no bookkeepers to pay, no collectors, no telephone and no delivery. The store was to carry a complete stock of dry goods, shoes, hosiery, underwear, men's wear, notions and toilet goods.
♦ ♦ ♦
A fire, supposedly of incendiary origin, slightly damaged the City Market on Church Street in Marietta the Monday night before.
Flames were discovered by a passerby who sounded the alarm. The front door was broken open and the fire was extinguished before growing serious. A quantity of oil-saturated paper was found on the floor behind a counter and a portion of the floor was soaked with oil.
♦ ♦ ♦
The W.A. Florence Dry Goods Company in Marietta opened its doors that day for its 11th Anniversary Sale. The reporter stated that there were a few women of this section missing, who couldn't possibly get there, but all the rest did.
The store was decorated from the sidewalk line to the back and from the ground to the top floor's ceiling in Autumn Harvest colors with the harvest idea carried down to the last detail. In the foreground of the two display windows were "immense golden horns of plenty" pouring out Cobb County products. Behind the horns in the show window was "possibly one of the most unique and original exhibits ever shown outside of a museum." The display consisted of apparel in style of "when 'mother was a girl.'"
Some of the most interesting items in the display were a 48-year-old dress from Mrs. W.S.N. Neal; a 150-year-old silver comb from England; a priceless ivory comb (there was only one other like it in America); a llama shawl worn in 1875 by Mrs. John Boston's mother; a stock tie worn 371 years earlier by Dr. Edward A. Broadnax of England, the great-uncle of Mrs. John Boston; a dress from 1883 used in Mrs. Morgan McNeel's family; a baby's dress worn in 1867 by Mrs. J.T. Anderson; a tea gown worn in 1890 by the sister of Mrs. V.L. Starr; a quilted bonnet made 70 years earlier by Mrs. John Mitchell and worn by Mrs. Jack Reeves; a calico dress made from fabric bought during the Civil War at $5 per yard and worn by Mrs. A.J. Barker in 1858; and a shawl worn in the family of Mrs. T.A. Gramling, whose flax was grown and woven in the northern part of Ireland 90 years earlier.
♦ ♦ ♦
Mrs. D.C. Cole wrote in her "Personal Mention" column, that:
"Mrs. Henry Meinert has completed another fine large greenhouse, and had an immense new boiler installed, so we may look for lovelier flowers than ever — if that is possible?"
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "Country Correspondents" column, the Benson section reported that H.S. Marler was run over by the Benson's Bakery delivery truck as he was returning home from Marietta. The Saturday night accident threw Marler out of his buggy and broke his shoulder bone.
Little Miss Louise Franklin of that section was also run over by a car while in Marietta that same Saturday afternoon, but she only sustained light injuries.
