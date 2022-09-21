This week’s Time Capsule looks at chickens, a nuclear furnace, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and the explosion of two gasoline storage tanks.
75 years ago ...
The Tuesday, Sept. 23, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported 12 New Hampshire Red pullets owned by Charles Crider of Marietta won first place and a blue ribbon, then brought $41 at auction after the annual Cobb 4-H poultry show at Sears' Atlanta Street store.
Running close seconds were two other blue ribbon winners, which brought top money when auctioned by Rev. John Tate of Marietta. These chickens were entered by Carl Hartrampf and Jane Tucker, both of Marietta, who pocketed $31.
Fourteen Cobb country boys and girls were given 100 baby chickens each by Sears in the spring of 1921 and were obligated to enter 12 pullets in the fall show. Money from the auction was to be used to buy more baby chicks next spring for distribution to deserving 4-H members.
♦ ♦ ♦
Cobb Police were reported in the Wednesday, Sept. 24, 1947, paper as still searching for the five men who slugged and robbed H.B. Doss of Fulton County near Marietta. They stole $191 from Doss, struck him on the head and shoved him out of their car three miles from Marietta on Powder Springs Road.
Doss told police that the men had picked him up in a 1936 model blue Ford under the pretext of driving him out to see a house for sale.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Sept. 25, 1947, paper carried a United Press story that reported the Atomic Energy Commission projected a bigger and better nuclear furnace at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, with which scientists could "attack atomic mysteries now beyond their reach." The new high-flux reactor would be several times more powerful that the existing one at Oak Ridge and would be used for "expanded research requiring neutron intensities" that weren't presently available.
50 years ago ...
The Friday, Sept. 22, 1972, edition of the paper reported that about 60 families living on Marietta Place off Fairground Street in Marietta were forced to flee their homes that morning under the threatening screech of a broken natural gas main.
The 6-inch main, broken near Clay Street at 10 a.m. by a construction back-hoe, was finally repaired by Atlanta Gas Light Company workmen an hour later. Gas company officials said since the pipe break aimed upwards, most of the gas had been thrown high in the air and away from the nearby buildings. One gas official said that the scream of the escaping gas sounded more dangerous to area residents than it actually was.
♦ ♦ ♦
A 377-acre state park along the Palisades section of the Chattahoochee River in Cobb and Fulton counties was reported in the Sunday, Sept. 24, 1972, paper as being developed by the state with the assistance of a $1.89 million federal grant.
The huge recreational facility, which would later become the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, combined the efforts of numerous state and federal agencies, Cobb and Fulton conservation groups, the Georgia Power Company and Alfred and Thornton Kennedy, who donated most of the land along the 4.1 miles of the river. The park was located between Interstate 75 and Interstate 285 beneath the Palisades granite which tower hundreds of feet above the river.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Supreme Court of Georgia was reported in the Monday, Sept. 25, 1972, paper as taking under advisement the question of whether to force James Edward Creamer to have a bullet removed from his chest.
The seven-man court heard testimony from Cobb District Attorney Ben Smith and John Moore, who was representing Creamer. Smith was asking that Creamer submit to an operation at Talmadge Memorial Hospital in Augusta to remove a bullet that Smith maintained was fired from the gun of Mrs. Warren B. Matthews before she was murdered in May 1971.
The Supreme Court was hearing the case on appeal from Cobb Superior Court. Judge Luther Hames ruled the week before that Creamer must submit to the surgery, after hearing the case twice. After the first hearing, Hames ordered Creamer to be examined and X-rayed to determine if he had a bullet in his chest and if it would endanger his life to have it removed. At the second hearing, testimony was given by surgeons who examined Creamer.
♦ ♦ ♦
Also that day, the paper carried a story from the United Press International about the explosion of the two huge gasoline storage tanks at the Tri-Community Shell storage yard in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
At least eight people were injured, three of them critically that day. The exploding tanks were believed to belong to the Southern Facilities Oil Co., one of several firms storing gasoline in the yard bristling with tanks.
Firemen were running out of foam used to fight the gasoline fires and were reaching out to Atlanta for more. Area residents were evacuated from their homes and taken to an emergency shelter at the Hillcrest School about a mile and a half away.
Authorities said two men standing outside the nearby Firestone plant had their clothes burned off by the intense heat. The explosion was of such force that it could be heard seven miles away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.