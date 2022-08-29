This week’s Time Capsule looks at a Labor Day barbecue, a lady highwayman, a birthday party and a plane crash.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Sept. 7, 1922, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that a majority of the property owners on the south side of Dobbs Street and on both sides of Waterman Street signed a petition to pave the sidewalks. Both of these streets led to schools and the paving of the sidewalks would enable the children to go to school on rainy days.
♦ ♦ ♦
In his speech before a large crowd of Cobb County voters at the courthouse the Monday before, Gov. Thomas W. Hardwick asked his opponent, Clifford Walker, a few pointed questions in regard to the actions Walker would have taken had he been in the governor's chair during recent events. The event had one of the largest crowds assembled in Marietta.
♦ ♦ ♦
About 1,500 people attended the barbecue given by the Nelm's Lodge of Smyrna on Labor Day. Dr. Pace, Grand Master of the Nelm's Lodge and a candidate for a seat in the General Assembly from Cobb County, made the welcome address on behalf of the Lodge and for the people of Smyrna. One of the interesting features of the event was the attendance of Marshall Nelms, the only surviving member of the Nelms family. Marshall, who drove 150 miles to attend, was the son of Capt. John W. Nelms whom the Smyrna Lodge was named after.
♦ ♦ ♦
Mrs. Lucy Switzer of Atlanta, the lady highwayman who was convicted in the March term of court in Marietta for the robbery of Maj. Hutchins' home, was sent to the state farm in Milledgeville. Switzer, who was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison, drove her car up to the front of the home in early spring, broke in and helped herself to five hundred dollars worth of clothing, jewelry and house furnishings.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News of Interest Throughout the County" column, the following was reported:
♦The Due West correspondent wrote: "The extensive drought which has pervaded our section for the last seven weeks will cause the shortest corn crop ever witnessed. The hay crop will be extremely short. People are seeking employment in various towns. It is a daily occurrence to hear of a family moving from the farm to town."
♦The Dixon School House correspondent wrote: "Look out for mad dogs around here as there has been one killed nearly every day for the last week."
♦The Mableton correspondent wrote that the Mableton Ball Team defeated the Atlanta Gas Works team the Saturday before by a score of 13 to 0. The team was to cross bats the following Saturday with the Douglasville team on Douglasville's diamond.
♦The Powder Springs correspondent thanked the Atlanta Journal for sending their radio truck to the city the Tuesday before, which allowed the residents to distinctly hear that paper's 5 to 6 p.m. radio programming.
♦ ♦ ♦
J.P. Durham of Woodstock, one of the Journal's oldest readers, celebrated his 89th birthday Sept. 2 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. A.C. McClesky. All seven of his living children and in-laws, a number of grandchildren and his only living brother, G.T. Durham of Colorado, were present. His guests of honor were three life long friends and war comrades — John Tate, John Goodwin and Wesley Brown. Other friends and relatives from the Canton to Atlanta route were also reported as attending. A dinner was served on a long table under the oaks that featured two birthday cakes, each bearing 89 pink and white candles. There was also a string band that played throughout the afternoon.
75 years ago ...
The Tuesday, Sept. 2, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that James C. Ferguson of Fair Oaks was seriously injured when the circular saw he was operating at Allied Packaging Company caught up a three-quarter inch strip of wood and thrust it deep into his stomach.
A second story that day reported that the home of Emmett Shipman of Marietta, near Sardis Baptist Church, was completely destroyed by fire. The family was only able to save a few clothes and an old mattress. The fire was believed to have started in a back room, caused by a short in an electrical wire.
♦ ♦ ♦
Lt. Ed Kemp Jr. of Acworth was reported in the Friday, Sept. 5, 1947 paper as having escaped with head lacerations and a possible skull fracture when his Navy training plane conked out at 3,600 feet the day before. Kemp, who had been circling with another reserve pilot when his aircraft developed engine trouble, made a forced landing in a cotton field on Sandtown Road, two miles southeast of Acworth. During the landing, Kemp's plane clipped a small tree and dragged down an REA power line. He managed to climb unassisted from the crumpled craft and walk to the home of Jim Davenport. There he telephoned the Air Station in Atlanta about the mishap. He was later taken to Fort McPherson's hospital for treatment. The scene of the crash also just happened to be a few hundred yards from the place where he was born.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Sunday, Sept. 7, 1947, paper reported that freedom was short-lived for Fred Bryson of Marietta, who escaped the Friday before by abandoning a county prison truck in Fair Oaks. Bryson was captured eight hours later by Sheriff's deputies at the Marietta home of his sister. Deputy Marshall Bryan spotted the convict sitting under a tree in the side yard.
