This week’s Time Capsule looks at a train jumper's death, chicken thieves and Marietta High School's long hair controversy.
100 years ago ...
The Tuesday, Oct. 4, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that the Cobb County Commissioners of Roads and Revenues in a regular monthly session in Marietta fixed the State and County tax rate for 1921 at $1.90.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, Oct. 6, 1921, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that Lum Rawlings, 17, son of Bob Rawlings of Dallas, was instantly killed at about 11 a.m. the Monday before in Austell. Rawlings was killed when he jumped off a moving freight train in full view of a number of people.
He was believed to have been pulled back under the train and received a skull crushing blow from a projection on a box car. One of his hands was also run over and amputated.
Rawlings and two friends had jumped aboard the freight train in Dallas for a free ride and thought it would slow before going into Atlanta. As the train reached Austell, it slowed only slightly. Fearing that he would arrested if carried into Atlanta, Rawlings tried to jump off on the level open ground at the Austell station.
♦ ♦ ♦
A homing pigeon, apparently weak from a long flight, was reported as having fallen near the home of B.H. Carrie of Kennesaw and "ran into the clutches of a cat." A brass band was found on one of the pigeon's legs and on the other a metal band with the inscription B.O. 10264. Homing pigeon races had recently been held by owners of pigeons in Atlanta.
♦ ♦ ♦
E.T. Reed of the Due West community was reported as having acquired the reputation of being a champion snake killer in his section. The Journal's correspondent in that section announced that Reed had recently killed a snake that measured seven feet long with a body, throat and mouth so large that it could swallow a regular frying-sized chicken whole.
♦ ♦ ♦
Chicken thieves were reported by the Kennesaw correspondent as being extremely busy around Kennesaw for the past few days. Melisai Scott lost "quite a number" the Monday before and in the same night Elbert Flinn and E.G. Gault lost "an assortment of the best fowls." A.J. Cox lost 17 the following morning. The Friday before, Mrs. S.J. Pyron lost six of her finest fryers and roasters. At the home of George Anderson on the highway, the thieves did their worst, stealing his entire flock. The best efforts of "Kennesaw sleuths" had been unable to intercept the "fowl swipers."
75 years ago ...
The Friday, Oct. 4, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal announced that, starting that day, the people of Cobb County could hear a daily local news broadcast from the pages of the newspaper at 7 p.m. on Marietta's new radio station WFOM 1230.
♦ ♦ ♦
Two hitchhikers were reported in the Monday, Oct. 7, 1946, paper as having been killed the Sunday before on the Kennesaw-Acworth Highway when the truck they were riding in collided head-on with a 1936 Ford automobile attempting to pass a bus. The dead were Frank J. Martian, 29, of Chattanooga and James E. Reiter, 19, of St. Louis, Missouri.
George W. Jeffrey, 19, a Fort Jackson soldier, was seriously hurt and booked by Sheriff Harry Scoggins on reckless driving and having an accident. He suffered severe head cuts, bruises and leg injuries. He was released and transferred to Fort McPherson for treatment.
Albert Carroll, the driver of the truck, was in serious condition at the Marietta Hospital.
50 years ago ...
"The hair controversy which raged through Marietta High School since the opening day of school" in September 1971 was reported as having been "combed out" in the Monday, Oct. 4, 1971, paper. The longhaired students that fought the city school board's dress code and its restrictions on hair length for over a month filed back into school that day, "all victims of recent haircuts." The students appeared willing to conform with a federal court decision made the previous week supporting the dress code.
