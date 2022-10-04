This week’s Time Capsule looks at a liquor car chase, a special Sunday dinner, the death of a 120-year-old and 10-foot tomato vines.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Oct. 12, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that the Times Publishing Company had moved into new headquarters on Whitlock Avenue, just off Marietta Square. The constant growth of the business from its start six years earlier and lack of space in the Atlanta Street building forced the move to more spacious quarters. The moving and re-installation of the presses, typesetting machines and other equipment was accompanied in record time, considering the size of the plant.
When the Times Publishing Company began its existence with its first issue of the Cobb County Times on Oct. 6, 1916, the plant consisted mainly of one cylinder-press one typesetting machine and other equipment essential to the operation of a small newspaper. Since then, another typesetting machine and cylinder press were added along with the doubling of other machinery and equipment. In the first days, there were only four men employed, but the weekly payroll as of the move was for 30 employees.
Besides the Times, other publications of state-wide circulation were printed in the plant. Among them were the Market Bulletin, a weekly organ of the State Bureau of Markets, with a circulation of 87,000 copies.
♦ ♦ ♦
A wild chase by Smyrna Constable John Fowler in a commandeered car after a supposedly liquor-laden automobile that began near Smyrna was reported as ending several miles farther on Atlanta Road when he was run off the road by the skillful maneuvering of the fugitive car in the dead hours of the night the Tuesday before. Fowler's car was being driven by Atlanta attorney Frank P. Stockton, who gave a detailed account of the car chase and the wreck of his vehicle.
Stockton noticed when they came within 200 feet of the coupe that there was a woman in the passenger seat. He also reported that the fellow maintained an unbelievable speed. The fugitive vehicle was believed to be a specially-geared Ford that maintained a speed of 55 miles an hour for four miles.
The chase ended when the fugitive car's driver slowed and Stockton tried to pass him on the left. Suddenly, the Ford turned in front of Stockton. As Stockton tried to pull away, the Ford sideswiped his front fender, causing him to lose control and crash into a telephone pole.
At the sound of the breaking glass, Stockton heard the girl scream and saw her grab at the driver, who turned and gave him and Fowler an enthusiastic goodbye wave.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 2, The Dew Drop Inn ran an ad about reserving a table for their 75-cent Special Sunday Dinner. The meal consisted of baked chicken with dressing, rice and gravy, bread and butter, choice of two vegetables — asparagus on toast, candied yams or stuffed peppers. Also included were dessert — a choice of cream pie, pineapple or peaches; and a drink — a choice of tea, coffee, buttermilk or sweetmilk. Patrons could for an extra charge also buy a salad; the choices were potato, pineapple, tomato, fruit, lettuce or congealed fruit.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column:
♦The South Oak Grove section reported the death of Mrs. Puss Green, who died the Sunday afternoon before at the age of 120. Her death occurred after having been confined to her bed since Aug. 22, 1922, after breaking her hip. Grandmother Green had been living with Mr. and Mrs. Wade Green for 14 years.
♦The Kennesaw section's correspondent wrote: "The crops here are a total failure, owing to the continued drought. One bale of cotton to each farmer is about average. Some few, who have bottom land, made enough corn to feed their stock and family till spring. Those having only upland corn will not make enough to do them until Christmas."
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Oct. 12, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on the death of John Donell Benson, 73, one of Cobb County's well known and respected citizens. Benson died at his home on Roswell Street the afternoon before from a heart attack.
Benson had gone to his office at Benson Brothers Company that morning in good health. At 1 p.m., he left the store for his regular lunch hour and soon after he started eating, he began complaining of pains in his shoulders and stomach. Despite physicians being summoned, Benson died at 3 p.m.
♦ ♦ ♦
A boy formerly of Cobb County was reported as the champion tomato grower in White County, Arkansas, according to a report and photograph in Commercial Appeal on his crop. C.C. "Boobie" Rogers was said to have grown 12 bushels of tomatoes on 80 vines that grew 10 feet high despite two months of drought. The plants were of the Acme, Stone and Ponderosa varieties.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 3, there was an ad from the Hardwick Campaign Committee of Cobb County calling upon the women voters of Cobb County to cast their votes for Gov. Thomas W. Hardwick in the U.S. Senate race the following Wednesday. The ad said:
"Gov. Thomas W. Hardwick paid the highest tribute that has ever been paid an American woman when he named that grand old lady, Mrs. W.H. Felton, to the U.S. Senate for the unexpired term of Sen. Watson. This is the highest political office ever held by any lady in the land, and is a recognition of her true value and of women in politics."
