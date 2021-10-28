This week’s Time Capsule looks at indictments, a 75-foot gasoline shower and a butane gas explosion.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Oct. 27, 1921, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that the Cobb County Grand Jury of the July Term Superior Court met in final session the Monday before and returned an indictment against W.L. Florence, County Road Commissioner from the Powder Springs Road District, of malpractice in office. Florence was charged with using his position as Commissioner to construct a road through high property for private gain and wrongfully spent several hundred dollars of the county's money to do so. The road was a quarter of a mile long and ran across Florence's property connecting the main Douglasville and Villa Rica roads.
♦ ♦ ♦
Indictments were also handed down against Fulton County policemen Carroll Cates and John Vinson on charges of shooting at the car that Paul Reed of Marietta was driving back from Atlanta with a Marietta girl. An additional charge was brought against Cates for using profane language in the presence of women without cause. The indictment also said there was no justification for the officer shooting at the car which was "allegedly" speeding.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "Country Correspondents" column, the Elizabeth correspondent reported the Sales House burned the Friday before. T.A. Chasteen of Jasper was the owner of the place and Jake Hyde was the renter. Most of the household goods were saved. The fire caught in the stove flue and the barn also burned to the ground.
75 years ago ...
The Friday, Oct. 25, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that Frank Dosser, a Marietta pilot, was injured the Tuesday before in a forced landing in Austell. Dosser and Marshall Brand, an occupant in the plane, escaped serious injury when their craft struck a ditch while landing in a cornfield between Austell and Marietta.
♦ ♦ ♦
Also that day, the paper carried a United Press International story out of Auburn, Alabama titled "Today's Chuckle." Bells and bats are what most expect to find in a belfry, but this wasn't the case at the Auburn Episcopal Church. Bunked snugly down in the belfry were Jimmy Burnam of Hunstville, Alabama and Maxwell Stewart of Montgomery. The Auburn students had found the answer to the housing problem with the help of Rev. William Byrd Lee, rector of the church.
50 years ago ...
The Thursday, Oct. 21, 1971, paper reported that it took a "king-sized band-aid" to repair the Colonail Pipeline from Powder Springs to Houston, Texas when it burst the day before, sending gasoline spewing 75 feet into the air.
The 36-inch pipe, which had feeder lines from Powder Springs throughout the nation, popped when it was struck by a grading machine. The operator was digging a hole for trash when a point on the machine jabbed into the pipeline. This caused a shower of 16,000 to 25,000 gallons of gasoline to cover everything nearby, including houses in the area. As soon as the grader operator realized what happened, he moved into a lower area and hurriedly built a dam to keep the gasoline from flowing into nearby streams.
The damage was estimated at $200,000 for the pipeline — $10,000 an hour for the 10 hours the operation was shutdown plus the expense for starting back up once the pipe was repaired. The houses caught in the gasoline shower were washed down by Cobb firemen, but before residents could live in them again they were required to be re-roofed, repainted and the outside brick cleaned.
♦ ♦ ♦
A railroad tank car loaded with 30,000 gallons of highly combustible butane gas was reported in the Thursday, Oct. 28, 1971 paper as burning out of control for nearly two hours in the Elizabeth section of north Marietta. The quick action on the part of the Cobb, Marietta, Dobbins and Lockheed firefighters averted a major disaster.
The tank car ignited that morning while American Oil Co. employees were transferring the gas from the train car into stationary storage tanks at the American Oil facilities in Elizabeth. According to witnesses, the tanker started rolling northward on the tracks during the transfer operation, ripping a rubber transfer line apart and allowing the gas to escape into the air.
The gas vaporized immediately and ignited when the tanker struck a freight car parked on the siding. A spark from the collision set off an explosion, causing a towering pillar of flames to erupt around and above the rail car. Eight fire engines rushed to the scene.
The nearby Elizabeth School, where 500 students attended classes, and all homes within a three block radius were evacuated. The school children were taken by bus to East Cobb Middle School and Wheeler High School, but were returned after lunch.
