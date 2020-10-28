Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy and windy late with periods of rain, heavy at times. Low 69F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.