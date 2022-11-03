This week’s Time Capsule looks at arrests, animal injuries, the death of a Confederate veteran and church chimes.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Nov. 9, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Lon Little, who Cobb County authorities had been seeking for two weeks on a charge of highway robbery in the holdup of S.J. Baldwin of Kennesaw, was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies near the Fulton Bag and Cotton Mills in Atlanta, the day before. Little, caught by tips from Paulding County residents, was preparing to leave Atlanta that night. He was found hidden in a large wardrobe after officers entered the house.
♦ ♦ ♦
Two escaped convicts from the Walker County chain gang were arrested by county authorities the Monday before making a total of four alleged car thieves taken into custody in Cobb County within two weeks. The two convicts, Luther Cottongim and John A. Rowe, stole a Ford automobile in order to make their escape. The men were caught when John A. Booth, a resident near Olive Springs, reported to authorities that there was a Ford parked throughout the day on the side of an abandoned road a short distance from his house. Upon investigation, the convicts were found hiding in the woods.
♦ ♦ ♦
Kenzie Foster, son of L.M. Foster of the Due West section, sustained a broken ankle the Saturday before when he was thrown from his wagon by his frightened horse. Foster was also bruised about the head and had a deep gash in his side. The horse became frightened when a cow he was hauling to Marietta in the wagon kicked out the front gate onto the horse.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the “News From Our Correspondents” column, the Smyrna section reported that Ellene Tolleson was badly bitten by a dog the week before, requiring several stitches on her leg and leaving her unable to walk without crutches. The dog’s head was sent to Atlanta and was found not to be rabid.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Nov. 9, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on the death of Milton T. McCleskey, 80, known among his large circle of friends as “Uncle Polk,” the day before at 1:30 a.m. McCleskey, born on April 16, 1842, was one of seven brothers who fought in the Confederate army during the Civil War. Five of his brothers were captains. He was buried in the Marietta City Cemetery.
♦ ♦ ♦
It was reported that Armistice Day was going to be very quietly observed in Marietta. There wasn’t going to be a formal celebration by the Horace Orr Post of the American Legion. In Washington, the simple ceremony of placing a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Soldier by President Harding would mark the passing of the day.
♦ ♦ ♦
An ad on Page 2 announced that Mr. Wilson, special demonstrator for BLUD-LIFE, would be at Griffith’s Pharmacy in Marietta that Friday and Saturday. Each person that purchased a bottle of BLUD-LIFE would be given a free self-filling fountain pen. BLUD-LIFE was “highly recommended for indigestion, constipation, rheumatism, pimples, boils, eczema and sores.” It had a money back guarantee and was made by the BLUD-LIFE Co. in Atlanta.
♦ ♦ ♦
At the bottom of Page 3, the editors included the following blurb:
”Strange that rival political candidates think it necessary to invent lies about each other when the plain truth would probably be bad enough. — Boston Shoe and Leather Reporter.”
75 years ago ...
In the Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1947, paper it was reported that installation of Maas chimes, the gift of Mayor L.M. Blair to Marietta First Methodist Church, was happening that day. Presentation of the chimes, as a memorial to Mayor Blair’s father, the late Judge Daniell Webster Blair, and in honor of his mother, Mrs. D.W. Blair, was announced on Easter 1946, but due to the scarcity of material, the chimes were only secured that week. The chimes had 32 notes and would be installed as an additional stop on the pipe organ of the church.
