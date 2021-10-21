Editor's Note: The MDJ archives did not have newspapers for The Cobb County Times or The Marietta Journal for this week 100 years ago.
This week’s Time Capsule looks at moonshine stills, a buzzard-involved plane crash, a pet show and school vandalism.
75 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that deputies Marshall Bryan and G.W. Anderson crept cautiously forward for over half a mile the day before in order to raid and destroy two 500-gallon groundhog stills in the Post Oak District. The stills were a short distance from the Mountain View school. The only living thing found at the still was a rabbit, which Bryan mistook for a moonshiner and gave temporary chase.
♦ ♦ ♦
Also that day, it was reported that Sylvia Brewer, a nine-year-old Fitzhugh Lee School student, died at the Marietta Hospital the day before after being struck by a small southbound truck as she crossed the street in front of the school while en route home. Witnesses said she had safely crossed the street after a northbound truck had passed, but dropped a book. She was struck when she dashed back into the road to pick it up.
♦ ♦ ♦
Police were reported in the Sunday, Oct. 20, 1946, paper as looking for the person responsible for endangering the lives of 65 McEachern students the Friday before. An alert bus driver noticed one missing lug nut and all of the others loosened on the right rear wheel of his bus as the students were leaving the gymnasium after enjoying their regular Friday night party.
♦ ♦ ♦
A buzzard circling at 5,000 feet was reported in the Monday, Oct. 21, 1946, paper as losing a right-of-way dispute with an AT-6 the day before, but the dead bird succeeded in causing the plane to crash in an attempted landing at Marietta Army Air Field. Capt. William D. Locke of Atlanta, the pilot, suffered only a bump on his head.
He said that striking the buzzard destroyed the lift in the plane's right wing and that it became unstable at low speed. When Locke came in for an immediate landing, he was unable to control the aircraft. The plane dipped to one side, veered off the landing strip and went down an embankment.
♦ ♦ ♦
Also that day, the United Press International reported that Marietta's Lt. Gen. Lucius D. Clay protested formally to the Russians over the fatal shooting of an American military government official in Berlin the day before while the man was fleeing from Soviet military police.
The dead man was Harry D. Flory Jr., 29, of Pawnee City, Nebraska, chief of the reports branch section of the military government. Clay, deputy military governor of Berlin, sent a letter of protest to Col. Gen. P.A. Kurochkin, Soviet deputy military governor, and demanded an immediate investigation and full report on the results.
♦ ♦ ♦
Seeking to raise $300 for new playground equipment and library books, Dodd Street School students in Marietta were reported in the Tuesday, Oct. 22, 1946 paper as having staged a unique pet show that brought out an array of cats, dogs, turtles, gold fish and chickens. Forty children registered a pet for 25 cents. Votes for the pets cost 1 cent each and could be cast for the pet of a student's choice. The leader in the competition at the time was "Champion," a brown and white cocker spaniel owned by Claud Hunter, with 844 votes. One student brought a classmate to school on a leash and tried to enter him. He was disqualified because pets could not be allowed to solicit their own votes.
50 years ago ...
The Friday, Oct. 15, 1971, paper reported a raiding party consisting of Sheriff Kermit Sanders, State Revenue Department agents and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents destroyed a moonshine whiskey still the day before on Old Stilesboro Road near Kennesaw.
It was located in a massive underground cavern that hid it from detection. The entire operation, covered with heavy boards and dirt, had been in operation long enough for grass to grow over the boards. The raid took place after an area resident smelled the sickly-sweet odor of the mash. The still was capable of producing 900 gallons of whiskey per week.
♦ ♦ ♦
Vandals were reported in the Monday, Oct. 18, 1971, paper as having struck eight Marietta and Cobb County schools over the weekend. Buildings were ransacked, windows broken, paint splattered around, adding machines smashed, eggs thrown and school supplies ruined or strewn about the rooms.
Teasley Elementary School in Smyrna was reported as being the hardest hit. Officials described the school as completely wrecked and estimated damages were at least $10,000. Several drink machines were smashed open and the money inside taken. Playdough was stuffed into the locks of many inside doors so that they wouldn't close or lock to insure either an easy escape or just pure vandalism, police said.
Vandals with either strong arms or air rifles smashed 25 windows at Clay Elementary School. At South Cobb High School, thieves cut a section of steel mesh fencing around the athletic field and stole a large riding lawnmower. Lindley Junior High School had oil poured down a set of steps.
